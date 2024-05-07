Met Gala 2024: Indian-Origin Celebs On The Red Carpet

Prateek Sur
Sabyasachi was spotted wearing an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. He enhanced his appearance with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. The renowned designer enhanced his appearance with tinted sunglasses and brown loafers, making him look as trendy as ever.
Natasha Poonawalla attended the 2024 Met Gala wearing a bespoke Margiela gown designed by John Galliano, the fashion industry’s current favourite designer. The Indian heiress completed her ensemble with sky-high platform Christian Louboutins.
Mindy Kaling attended the Met Gala this year wearing a sculpted nude couture gown by Gaurav Gupta with a grand structural cloak that begins above her shoulders and finishes in a train.
Mona Patel sported an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging Iris Van Herpen gown. It was inspired by flying butterflies as a salute to the dress code. Her style included Van Herpen’s distinctive sculptural pieces in a marbled fabric. The flying 3D butterflies on her sleeves were the centerpiece of her evening appearance, adding a mystical touch to her attire.
Prabal Gurung’s cutaway navy blue dress was worn by the Vogue India cover star on the Met Gala red carpet.
Alia Bhatt attended the Met Gala 2024 wearing a custom-designed mint green Sabyasachi sari. Bhatt’s sari, styled by her long-time stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, was adorned with genuine diamonds and included a 23-foot-long train to honour the theme.
Sudha Reddy astonished the audience as she walked the red carpet in Tarun Tahiliani’s breathtaking handmade piece. She cemented her status as a worldwide fashion star with a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown combined with a necklace.
Ambika Mod made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala in a Loewe monotone black and white gown.
Isha Ambani emanated flowery elegance as she complemented the Met Gala 2024 official dress code, ‘The Garden of Time’. Rahul Mishra designed her outfit and Anaita Shroff styled her.