Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Urge People To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections

Prominent celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vikrant Massey, have urged their fans to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Instagram
Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor, Ahsaas Channa, Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prominent celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vikrant Massey, have urged their fans to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Johar on Monday evening shared a video on his Instagram page, in which the celebrities asked their followers to exercise their franchise in the ongoing polls.

"Now that we have your attention, please go and #VoteWhereItMatters!" the filmmaker captioned the clip.

The video also features actors Boman Irani, Raashii Khanna, Ahsaas Channa, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Pritam Chakraborty, singer Neha Kakkar, and cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The Lok Sabha polls, which began on April 19, are being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  2. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  3. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  4. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  5. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Sudha Reddy Impresses In A Custom Tarun Tahiliani Gown And 180 Carat Diamond Necklace
  2. Ankush Bahuguna To Be First Indian Male Beauty Content Creator To Debut At Cannes
  3. 'Which World Do You Live In?’: Shekhar Kapur Shares Pics Of Zendaya’s Met Gala 2024 Look And Kids Starving In Gaza As He Calls Out The Fashion Event
  4. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial Day 12 Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  2. Starliner Glitch Pauses Historic NASA Mission Led By Veteran Astronaut Sunita Williams
  3. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  4. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  5. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress