Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know

Fans have spotted that Ranveer Singh has removed the wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram. Here's what we know so far.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photo: X
All eyes were on Deepika Padukone as fans expected the actor to grace the Met Gala 2024. The actor was a presenter at the BAFTA Awards and fans expected her to grace another international stage. Fans speculated that the actor is on a babymoon with her husband, Ranveer Singh. As this news started doing rounds on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor had removed all wedding pictures from his Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Back then, they shared pictures on their Instagram and confirmed their wedding. The couple delighted fans by sharing heartwarming photos from their Lake Como wedding. They chose to celebrate their union with two ceremonies, each paying homage to their respective cultural heritages. One ceremony honored Padukone’s Konkani roots, while the other celebrated Singh’s Sindhi heritage.

It appears that over five years later, the photos from their wedding celebrations are no longer featured on Singh’s Instagram grid. Eagle-eyed fans spotted this and took to social media to express their concern. Whether they were intentionally removed or archived remains unclear. Currently, Singh’s Instagram account consists of 133 posts, with his earliest post dating back to January 2023. However, he still has other recent photos with his wife on his grid. On the other hand, Padukone still has her wedding photos on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Padukone and Singh are set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. Singh has ‘Don 3’ in the works with Kiara Advani. Padukone is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in February. The baby is due in September this year.  

Deepika Padukone - Instagram
Met Gala 2024: Did Deepika Padukone Skip The Fashion Extravaganza To Enjoy Babymoon With Ranveer Singh?

