Met Gala 2024: Did Deepika Padukone Skip The Fashion Extravaganza To Enjoy Babymoon With Ranveer Singh?

Every year the first Monday of May is celebrated at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as the Met Gala. It’s one of the most premiere fashion extravaganzas of the years. Celebs from all walks of life come in for a grand evening and flaunt some of the best sartorial choices of all time. Everyone is ready to top the one before in looking gorgeous and pushing the limits of fashion to the extreme. Indian celebs aren’t behind in this. The Met Gala 2024 saw Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Mindy Kaling, Mona Patel, Sabyasachi and many other Indian origin celebs. One name that was strikingly missing the year from the Met Gala was Deepika Padukone.
Considering the amount of global success we have seen Deepika Padukone achieve in the recent past, it was but obvious that she would be one of the Indian names to attend the Met Gala this year. However, her absence from the Met Gala was something of a shocker for all her fans and followers. People took to social media to ask where is Deepika Padukone, as she has attended the event back-to-back for a few years in the recent past.
Speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying a babymoon with her husband Ranveer Singh. A picture of her walking down the stairs is going viral all over social media now. Deepika Padukone can be seen comfortably sporting a baby bump in a brown overall and blue denims. Ranveer Singh is right behind her and is seen sporting an all-white look. The baby bump that Deepika Padukone is sporting is what is making people go gaga over the pic.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February and are expected to have their first baby in September this year. The two of them are also simultaneously busy shooting for their projects. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone both will be seen in ‘Singham Again’, however, they might not be paired opposite each other.
Coming back to the Met Gala 2024, which Indian origin celeb’s look on the red carpet did you love the most? Share your thoughts with us.