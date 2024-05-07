Met Gala 2024: Did Deepika Padukone Skip The Fashion Extravaganza To Enjoy Babymoon With Ranveer Singh?

Every year the first Monday of May is celebrated at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as the Met Gala. It’s one of the most premiere fashion extravaganzas of the years. Celebs from all walks of life come in for a grand evening and flaunt some of the best sartorial choices of all time. Everyone is ready to top the one before in looking gorgeous and pushing the limits of fashion to the extreme. Indian celebs aren’t behind in this. The Met Gala 2024 saw Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Mindy Kaling, Mona Patel, Sabyasachi and many other Indian origin celebs. One name that was strikingly missing the year from the Met Gala was Deepika Padukone.