WRC- Pioneering Nepal As Top Medical Education Hub

Giving an edge to students seeking admission to the medical institutions where the medium instruction is English, both countries share a common medical curriculum because they follow guidelines set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Nepal Medical Council (NMC). This curriculum compatibility factor ensures that the course content and academic standards are comparable, making it easier for Indian students to adapt and pursue their medical education in Nepal. The course is also cost-effective in Nepal as compared to many private medical colleges in India. Geographic proximity between the two countries, cultural similarity that enables Indian students to adapt and adjust to the local cultural sensitivities of Nepal besides it allows students to visit home easily during vacations and holidays go in favour of studying MBBS in Nepal.. Since the course is taught in English there is no language barriers. Another aspect that beckons Indian students wanting to study MBBS in Nepal is that the degrees from its recognized medical colleges are eligible for registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI). After getting the MBBS degrees, students can take the MCI screening test to practice medicine in India.