WRC- Pioneering Nepal As Top Medical Education Hub

Envied for its abundant natural beauty of the Himalayan range and world-class tourist destinations, Nepal, is making waves for an entirely different reason- that of the most preferred destination for medical studies. Facilitating this transition is the global Wide Range Consultancy (WRC) Pvt. Ltd., Kathmandu, founded in 2007 by Mr Sudeep Nayak, for playing a pivotal role as a credible admission service provider, guiding parents and their wards from India to some of the world-class medical college in Nepal. . A pioneering entity of its kind, WRC, a Nepal Government registered Educational consultancy. With a strong presence in both Nepal and India, WRC Nepal plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between these two nations and facilitating transformative partnerships. WRC has close links with all the top medical colleges, both government and private, proving to be a reliable link between the institutions and the students.
Advertisement
WRC-a Boon for Students
One of the most challenging tasks for parents and their children is finding their moorings when it comes to choosing a professional course such as medical education. At such crossroads, established and reputed admission providers with proven track record of successful and impeccable consultancy such as WRC Nepal having offices at different cities of Nepal help parents and their wards for college visit, support them in case of any emergency, and act as a local guardian till completion of the course. Directly authorized by premiere private medical colleges in Nepal, WRC, helps parents to choose the best packages, provides transparent fee structure, which are affordable and payable in installments, and assures them with realistic promises, only.
Advertisement
Advantage Nepal
Giving an edge to students seeking admission to the medical institutions where the medium instruction is English, both countries share a common medical curriculum because they follow guidelines set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Nepal Medical Council (NMC). This curriculum compatibility factor ensures that the course content and academic standards are comparable, making it easier for Indian students to adapt and pursue their medical education in Nepal. The course is also cost-effective in Nepal as compared to many private medical colleges in India. Geographic proximity between the two countries, cultural similarity that enables Indian students to adapt and adjust to the local cultural sensitivities of Nepal besides it allows students to visit home easily during vacations and holidays go in favour of studying MBBS in Nepal.. Since the course is taught in English there is no language barriers. Another aspect that beckons Indian students wanting to study MBBS in Nepal is that the degrees from its recognized medical colleges are eligible for registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI). After getting the MBBS degrees, students can take the MCI screening test to practice medicine in India.
Bridging the Gap
With so much on offer, WRC is proving to be a reliable link between the institutions and the students, enhancing the prospects of doing MBBS in Nepal, which is attracting the attention of international students to top medical institutions such as Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Pokhara, Nepal
Manipal College of Medical Sciences – Pokhara, Nepal
Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS) : Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS), Nepal, It is First Private Medical College in Nepal, Established in 1994 - A premier institution in medical education. Renowned for its international standards, modern facilities, and global affiliations. A top choice for aspiring doctors seeking excellence in clinical training and research opportunities. Highest passing results in FMGE/USMLE & PLAB
Advertisement
Courses offered: MBBS: | MD/MS /DM/M. Ch and Nursing
Manipal has a strong Network of Doctors & Globally experienced faculties, who will assist in preparing you for your specialization and destination of choice. It is a well equipped 750 bedded hospital with state- of- the – art infrastructure and modern facilities with well-equipped central oxygen supply system, modern anesthetic equipment. MCOM experts & quality services in Critical Care (SICU, MICU, PICU , NICU ), Neuro- Medicine , Spine Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Uro- Surgery , Pulmonary medicine , Sleep Medicine , and Gynae/ Obstetrics Services.
Total Intake: 100, Foreign Intake: 50 (Once in Year)
Advertisement
Tuition Fee: 75000 USD payable in Installments
Eligibility Criteria :
The candidate should have Passed 10+2 Science containing Physics, Chemistry and Biology with 50% aggregate in total marks.
There are 02 ways of admission in Nepal.
A. 1. Through Entrance Examination Conducted by Medical Education Commission.
All candidates should score at least 50% in the entrance examination to qualify for being in the merit list.
B. 2. Directly through NEET Score for Indian Students.
Students who are looking for direct admission in any of the Private medical colleges can get admission based on NEET Qualifying Score of India.
Only Current Academic Year NEET score will be considered for admission.
Advertisement
The General Category minimum NEET score will only be considered for admission.
For Further information, parent can visit
Ph: 7428360636,9162580371,7461820820