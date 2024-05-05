PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Go Third In The Points Table

Outlook Sports Desk

PBKS Start Off Brightly With The Ball

After opting to bowl, Sam Curran's bowlers vindicated their skipper's decision by scalping wickets early on.

AP

Harshal Patel Makes CSK Pay

Harshal Patel took 3 wickets including the wicket of MS Dhoni that brought PBKS in the game.

AP

Ravindra Jadeja Stars With The Bat

'Jaddu' scored a handy 43 to give CSK some total to defend in their second innings.

AP

MS Dhoni's Flop Show With The Bat

MSD was bowled first ball by Harshal Patel as Dharamsala fans were left disappointed.

AP

Ruturaj's CSK Post 167/9

Thanks to Jadeja, CSK posted a handy 167 on a track that assisted the bowlers.

AP

Tushar Deshpande Makes The Ball Talk

CSK's Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets in an over to stifle PBKS early on.

AP

'Jaddu' The Magician Turns The Game Around

Ravindra Jadeja makes the ball talk as his three wickets left the PBKS batters reeling in his wake.

AP

PBKS Batters Disappoint

Punjab Kings batters put on a insipid display against CSK at Dharamsala.

AP

Dharamsala Makes A Picturesque Outing

Dharamsala's scenic viewing is one that cannot be missed out on!

AP

CSK Win By 28 Runs

Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant display to beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

AP