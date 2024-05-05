PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Go Third In The Points Table

Outlook Sports Desk
After opting to bowl, Sam Curran's bowlers vindicated their skipper's decision by scalping wickets early on.
Harshal Patel took 3 wickets including the wicket of MS Dhoni that brought PBKS in the game.
'Jaddu' scored a handy 43 to give CSK some total to defend in their second innings.
MSD was bowled first ball by Harshal Patel as Dharamsala fans were left disappointed.
Thanks to Jadeja, CSK posted a handy 167 on a track that assisted the bowlers.
CSK's Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets in an over to stifle PBKS early on.
Ravindra Jadeja makes the ball talk as his three wickets left the PBKS batters reeling in his wake.
Punjab Kings batters put on a insipid display against CSK at Dharamsala.
Dharamsala's scenic viewing is one that cannot be missed out on!
Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant display to beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.