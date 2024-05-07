Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for an evening at the White House. The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was a star-studded affair with celebs like Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona and many others walking in. It is one of the rare occasions where the celebrities get to meet with the people in power running the country of United States.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:
1. Sophia Bush, Karine Jean-Pierre & Ashlyn Harris
From left, actor Sophia Bush, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and former football player Ashlyn Harris pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
2. Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost
Actor Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
3. Rosario Dawson & Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Actors Rosario Dawson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
4. Andrew Harnik & Elizabeth Harnik
Andrew Harnik and his wife Elizabeth Harnik pose for photographers as they arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
5. Zofia Borucka & Jean Reno
Actors Zofia Borucka and Jean Reno pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
6. Chris Pine
Actor Chris Pine poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
7. Coco Rocha
Canadian model Coco Rocha poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
8. Billy Porter
Actor Billy Porter poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
9. Alyssa Farrah Griffin
Alyssa Farrah Griffin poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
10. Desi Lydic & Jordan Klepper
Comedians Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
11. Jordan Klepper
Comedian Jordan Klepper poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
12. Deborah Roberts
ABC journalist Deborah Roberts poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
13. Lynda Carter
Actress Lynda Carter poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
14. Melanie Zanona
CNN reporter Melanie Zanona poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
15. Kate Bolduan
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
16. Molly Ringwald
Actress Molly Ringwald poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
17. Jennifer Griffin
Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.