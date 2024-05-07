Hollywood

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for an evening at the White House. The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was a star-studded affair with celebs like Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona and many others walking in. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.

Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Melanie Zanona Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for an evening at the White House. The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was a star-studded affair with celebs like Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona and many others walking in. It is one of the rare occasions where the celebrities get to meet with the people in power running the country of United States.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:

Advertisement

1. Sophia Bush, Karine Jean-Pierre & Ashlyn Harris

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

From left, actor Sophia Bush, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and former football player Ashlyn Harris pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

Advertisement

2. Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actor Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

3. Rosario Dawson & Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actors Rosario Dawson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

Advertisement

4. Andrew Harnik & Elizabeth Harnik

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Andrew Harnik and his wife Elizabeth Harnik pose for photographers as they arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

Advertisement

5. Zofia Borucka & Jean Reno

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actors Zofia Borucka and Jean Reno pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

Advertisement

6. Chris Pine

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actor Chris Pine poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

7. Coco Rocha

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Canadian model Coco Rocha poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

8. Billy Porter

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actor Billy Porter poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

9. Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Alyssa Farrah Griffin poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

10. Desi Lydic & Jordan Klepper

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Comedians Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

11. Jordan Klepper

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Comedian Jordan Klepper poses for photographers as he arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

12. Deborah Roberts

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

ABC journalist Deborah Roberts poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

13. Lynda Carter

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actress Lynda Carter poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

14. Melanie Zanona

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

CNN reporter Melanie Zanona poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

15. Kate Bolduan

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

16. Molly Ringwald

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Actress Molly Ringwald poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

17. Jennifer Griffin

Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Photo: Jose Luis Magana
info_icon

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  2. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  3. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  4. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
  5. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  2. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
  3. Watch: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Falls Off Stage At Dark Matter World Tour, Continues To Play
  4. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Urge People To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections
  5. 'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  2. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  3. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
  4. China: 10 Killed, 23 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province; Suspect Arrested
  5. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress