China: 2 Killed, 21 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province

Two people have died in a knife attack at a hospital in China's Yunnan province on Tuesday, reported the Chinese state media.
Guizhou province television reported that a suspect in the incident has been arrested but the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that it is not yet known whether police have been able to nab the suspect.
The public security bureau of China said that the attack took place at around 11:30 am on Tuesday when a man assaulted several people with a knife at a local hospital in Zhenxiong County.
The official Xinhua News Agency called the attack a 'vicious assault'.
Earlier in an online post from Guizhou province television had informed about the death of two and said that 23 people were injured.
Mass Stabbing Incidents In China
Private gun ownership is illegal for most civilians in China and the country has faced a big number of mass knife attacks in public places in recent years.
In August last year, two people were killed and seven others injured after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife in a residential district in also Yunnan, reported Associated Press.
In July of that year, six people, including three children, were reportedly killed in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the south-eastern province of Guangdong.