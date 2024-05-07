PM Modi Tells Reason Behind 400-Seat Goal: 'Don't Want Congress To Put Babri Lock...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to prevent the Congress from bringing back Article 370 in Kashmir and putting a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Modi slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad's statement favouring reservation benefits to Muslims, saying the opposition INDIA bloc's "conspiracy" is deeper.

"The truth is that the Congress parivar deeply hates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," Modi said, accusing the Congress of belittling the Dalit icon. "They have started saying he had a very little role in framing the Constitution."

Also Read: