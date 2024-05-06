Why Do Americans Celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Is It The Mexican Independence Day? Explore The History Here

The Battle That Shaped A Holiday

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory in the 1862 Battle of Puebla against French forces.

Cinco De Mayo Is NOT The Mexican Independence Day

It's often confused with Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 16.

The History Of Cinco De Mayo

Benito Juárez, Mexico's president, faced financial turmoil, leading to conflict with France.

France's Imperial Ambitions

Napoleon III aimed to establish a French empire in Mexican territory.

Defying the Odds: Mexico's Victory

Despite being outnumbered, Mexican forces achieved an unexpected victory on May 5, 1862.

Symbolism in an Unlikely Triumph

While not a major strategic win, the Battle of Puebla became symbolic for Mexico.

Local Celebrations in Puebla

Cinco de Mayo is primarily celebrated in Puebla, with military reenactments.

Cinco de Mayo: A Normal Day in Most of Mexico

In most of Mexico, it's not a national holiday; businesses remain open.

American Promotion of Mexican Heritage

Americans began promoting the holiday in the 1960s to celebrate Mexican culture.

Honoring Culture Across the Border

Cinco de Mayo in the U.S. often involves parades, parties, and honoring Mexican heritage.

