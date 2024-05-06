Why Do Americans Celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Is It The Mexican Independence Day? Explore The History Here

Saihaj Kaur Madan
Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory in the 1862 Battle of Puebla against French forces.
It's often confused with Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 16.
Benito Juárez, Mexico's president, faced financial turmoil, leading to conflict with France.
Napoleon III aimed to establish a French empire in Mexican territory.
Despite being outnumbered, Mexican forces achieved an unexpected victory on May 5, 1862.
While not a major strategic win, the Battle of Puebla became symbolic for Mexico.
Cinco de Mayo is primarily celebrated in Puebla, with military reenactments.
In most of Mexico, it's not a national holiday; businesses remain open.
Americans began promoting the holiday in the 1960s to celebrate Mexican culture.
Cinco de Mayo in the U.S. often involves parades, parties, and honoring Mexican heritage.