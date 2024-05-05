IPL 2024: RCB Beat GT Again, Rise To Seventh Position

Outlook Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj got rid of both GT openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in his first two overs.
Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24 balls) was the highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans.
After early wickets, the onus was on David Miller but he departed after making 30 off 20 balls.
Virat Kohli's direct throw proved fatal for Shahrukh Khan who was looking good and had to go after making 37 runs.
Rahul Tewatia made a quick 35 off 21 balls including five fours and one six.
Vijaykumar Vyshak ended the batting tail of Gujarat Titans by claiming two wickets in the final over.
Chasing a mere target of 148 runs, Virat Kohli started with a couple of sixes in the first over of Mohit Sharma.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis went berserk and smashed the second-fastest half-century for RCB in just 18 balls.
Virat Kohli was dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 11th over but Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh comfortably secured a big win against GT.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match by four wickets and rose to seventh position in the points table.