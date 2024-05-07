Art & Entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Tuesday took a flight to her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, saying she is 'off to vote'.

Instagram
Divyanka and Vivek Photo: Instagram
Divyanka was accompanied by her husband, Vivek Dahiya, to cast her vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a video from the flight, wearing a blue chikankari kurta set.

Divyankas Story
Divyanka's Story Photo: Instagram
In the video, she can be heard saying, "Off to Bhopal to cast vote. Taking my hubby with me, he is my 'sehat ka rakhwala'." To which Vivek responded: "At your service, mam."

In another video, Divyanka can be seen dressed up in a Barbie pink-coloured ethnic outfit, with her hair left loose and adorned with a pink bindi and matching lipstick. She accessorised the look with sunglasses.

The 'Teri Meri Love Stories' actress said in the video: "Off to vote."

The 39-year-old actress is currently recovering from a forearm fracture.

On the work front, she last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

