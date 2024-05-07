Haryana: BJP Govt Loses Majority As 3 Independent MLAs Support Congress

At least three independent MLAs who were backing the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana have withdrawn their support, dealing a blow to the ruling BJP. This leaves the BJP, with 40 MLAs, tentatively placed in the Assembly. With the House strength reduced to 88, the majority mark is 45.
Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder made the announcement at a press conference in Rohtak, in the presence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.
The MLAs cited various issues, including those related to farmers, as the reason for their decision. "We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress," said Gonder.
This development comes two months after the BJP severed ties with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala, whose 10 lawmakers had helped the BJP form the government in 2019. At least six JJP lawmakers have since distanced themselves from Chautala.
The Congress, which has 30 lawmakers in the House, now has the support of 33 lawmakers with the backing of the three independents.
Congress Demands President's Rule
Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded President's rule in the state, claiming that the incumbent government has lost its majority.
"I also want to say that the present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had the support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving," State Congress chief Udai Bhan said.
Bhan further claimed the Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government and that he should resign from the Chief Minister's post.
"Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have the right to stay even for a minute," said Bhan.