7 Best Induction Cooktops Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop stands out with its high power output, sleek design, and user-friendly features, making it a top choice for versatile cooking needs.

Best Adjustable Temperature: The Glen Infrared Induction Stove , with its infrared technology and customizable temperature settings, offers precise control over cooking, catering to a wide range of culinary preferences.

Best Budget: The Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance, featuring 8 auto cook Indian menus and variable time, temperature, and power selection for convenient cooking at an affordable price.

If you're someone who leads a busy lifestyle or lives solo, the convenience and efficiency of an induction cooktop can be a game-changer in your kitchen. With its rapid heating and precise temperature control, induction cooking not only saves time but also conserves energy, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Be it if you're whipping up a quick meal after a long day at work or preparing a feast for friends on the weekends, having the right induction cooktop can enhance your cooking experience.

To help you make an informed choice, we've meticulously selected some of the best induction cooktops available in India, focusing on renowned brands known for their quality and innovation. From sleek designs to advanced features, each cooktop on our list has been chosen to cater to different needs and preferences.

This article aims to simplify your decision-making process by providing comprehensive insights into the key features, performance, and value offered by each induction cooktop.

So whether you're a novice cook looking to streamline your kitchen setup or a seasoned chef seeking an upgrade, let our curated selection guide you towards finding the best induction cooktop for your home.

Factors to consider when shopping for an induction cooktop

Size and Number of Cooking Zones: Determine the size and number of cooking zones you require based on your typical cooking habits and the available space in your kitchen.

Power Levels and Wattage: Look for induction cooktops with a range of power levels and sufficient wattage to accommodate different cooking needs, from gentle simmering to rapid boiling.

Safety Features: Prioritise models equipped with safety features such as child lock, overheat protection, and auto-shutdown to minimise the risk of accidents and ensure peace of mind.

Control Panel and User Interface: Opt for cooktops with intuitive control panels and user-friendly interfaces for effortless operation and precise temperature adjustments.

Cooking Surface Material: Consider the material of the cooking surface, such as ceramic glass or tempered glass, for durability, ease of cleaning, and resistance to scratches and stains.

Additional Features: Evaluate additional features like timers, preset cooking programs, pan detection, and boost functions to enhance convenience and cooking versatility.

Energy Efficiency: Assess the energy efficiency rating of the induction cooktop to minimise energy consumption and reduce utility bills over time.

How we chose them for you

Performance: We evaluated the performance of each induction cooktop based on factors such as heating speed, temperature control, and cooking consistency to ensure they meet your cooking needs.

Comparison Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of each cooktop's pros and cons was conducted, considering factors like cooking zones, power levels, safety features, and ease of use, to provide you with a detailed comparison.

User Feedback: We carefully reviewed user feedback and reviews from various sources to gauge customer satisfaction levels and identify any recurring issues or strengths of each cooktop.

Price: The pricing of each induction cooktop was taken into account to ensure that you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality or features.

Brand Credibility: We considered the reputation and credibility of each brand in the market, taking into account factors such as brand history, customer service, and warranty coverage, to ensure that you choose from trusted and reliable manufacturers.

Below is a list of best induction cooktop brands in India