7 Best Induction Cooktops Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop stands out with its high power output, sleek design, and user-friendly features, making it a top choice for versatile cooking needs.
Best Adjustable Temperature: The , with its infrared technology and customizable temperature settings, offers precise control over cooking, catering to a wide range of culinary preferences.
Best Budget: The is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance, featuring 8 auto cook Indian menus and variable time, temperature, and power selection for convenient cooking at an affordable price.
If you're someone who leads a busy lifestyle or lives solo, the convenience and efficiency of an induction cooktop can be a game-changer in your kitchen. With its rapid heating and precise temperature control, induction cooking not only saves time but also conserves energy, making it an environmentally friendly choice.
Be it if you're whipping up a quick meal after a long day at work or preparing a feast for friends on the weekends, having the right induction cooktop can enhance your cooking experience.
To help you make an informed choice, we've meticulously selected some of the best induction cooktops available in India, focusing on renowned brands known for their quality and innovation. From sleek designs to advanced features, each cooktop on our list has been chosen to cater to different needs and preferences.
This article aims to simplify your decision-making process by providing comprehensive insights into the key features, performance, and value offered by each induction cooktop.
So whether you're a novice cook looking to streamline your kitchen setup or a seasoned chef seeking an upgrade, let our curated selection guide you towards finding the best induction cooktop for your home.
Factors to consider when shopping for an induction cooktop
Size and Number of Cooking Zones: Determine the size and number of cooking zones you require based on your typical cooking habits and the available space in your kitchen.
Power Levels and Wattage: Look for induction cooktops with a range of power levels and sufficient wattage to accommodate different cooking needs, from gentle simmering to rapid boiling.
Safety Features: Prioritise models equipped with safety features such as child lock, overheat protection, and auto-shutdown to minimise the risk of accidents and ensure peace of mind.
Control Panel and User Interface: Opt for cooktops with intuitive control panels and user-friendly interfaces for effortless operation and precise temperature adjustments.
Cooking Surface Material: Consider the material of the cooking surface, such as ceramic glass or tempered glass, for durability, ease of cleaning, and resistance to scratches and stains.
Additional Features: Evaluate additional features like timers, preset cooking programs, pan detection, and boost functions to enhance convenience and cooking versatility.
Energy Efficiency: Assess the energy efficiency rating of the induction cooktop to minimise energy consumption and reduce utility bills over time.
How we chose them for you
Performance: We evaluated the performance of each induction cooktop based on factors such as heating speed, temperature control, and cooking consistency to ensure they meet your cooking needs.
Comparison Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of each cooktop's pros and cons was conducted, considering factors like cooking zones, power levels, safety features, and ease of use, to provide you with a detailed comparison.
User Feedback: We carefully reviewed user feedback and reviews from various sources to gauge customer satisfaction levels and identify any recurring issues or strengths of each cooktop.
Price: The pricing of each induction cooktop was taken into account to ensure that you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality or features.
Brand Credibility: We considered the reputation and credibility of each brand in the market, taking into account factors such as brand history, customer service, and warranty coverage, to ensure that you choose from trusted and reliable manufacturers.
Below is a list of best induction cooktop brands in India
The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop delivers efficient cooking with its high-power electromagnetic induction technology. Featuring customised Indian cooking programs and an automatic shut-off function, it ensures safety and convenience. The sleek black design with soft-touch buttons and crystal glass adds style to any kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 2,890 (
MRP 5,99552% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power Source: Electric Powered
Heating Element: Single
Safety Feature: Auto Shut-off
Cooking Programs: Indian Dishes
Wattage: 2100W
Material: Crystal Glass
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast cooking speed
|Prone to scratches
|Easy touch-start operation
|May require specific cookware
|Sleek and stylish design
|Excellent performance and quality
|Highly responsive
|Simple to clean and maintain
User’s Testimonial: "6 months, that's almost half a year and I use this fellow for cooking everything as I stay on rent alone and don’t even own a stove. It genuinely is a good product and can last a long time if you know how to take proper care of it. Just read the manual and follow what it says and you have a really good induction cooker that will last a long time. "
Why it's worth buying: Backed by a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 46,000+ overall ratings, it offers proven performance and quality assurance.
The Havells Induction Cooktop Insta Cook - RT provides convenient cooking with four preset menu options and a timer for up to 2 hours. Its flat glass ceramic plate ensures easy cleaning, while the auto pan detection and automatic shut-off feature enhance safety. With energy-efficient operation and portability, it's an eco-friendly choice for efficient meal preparation.
Specifications
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 4,99554% Off)
Brand: Havells
Power Source: Electric Cord
Heating Element: Single Induction
Timer Setting: 2 Hours
Power Consumption: 1400 Watts
Material: Glass Ceramic
Warranty: 3 Years Coil, 1 Year Product
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable build quality
|Issues with digital display
|Simple to use design
|Not suitable for big utensils
|Runs fast and very smoothly
|Good temperature control
|Energy-saving operation
|Portable and eco-friendly
User’s Testimonial: "The product is absolutely value for money..I have used other companies....but this one is the best...the only disadvantage is it does not have a timer with it"
Why it's worth buying: Its 4-star ratings on Amazon signify its reliability and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile purchase for efficient and safe cooking experiences.
The Glen Infrared Induction Stove SA3074IR features a crystal glass plate with a wide cooking surface, suitable for all flat bottom cookware. With 3 preset cooking functions including soup, BBQ, and stir fry, and adjustable temperature and timer settings, it offers versatile cooking options. The digital display and touch sensor control ensure convenient operation.
Specifications:
Price: 3,197 (
MRP 5,49542% Off)
Brand: Glen
Power Source: Electric Powered
Material: Glass
Heating Elements: 3
Dimensions: 30D x 39.6W x 7.3H cm
Timer: 240 minutes
Power Range: 100-2000 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide cooking surface
|Requires electricity
|Adjustable temperature and timer.
|Limited to flat bottom cookware
|Efficient performance
|Strong and robust build
|Suitable for all cookware
|Versatile cooking functions
User’s Testimonial: "I love the wide cooking surface and precise temperature control, making it easy to cook a variety of dishes. Cleaning is a breeze, and it's become an essential part of my cooking routine."
Why it's worth buying: With its Amazon Choice status and high 4.2-star ratings, it's a reliable and highly recommended induction stove.
The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop offers convenient cooking with Indian menu options and automatic power and temperature adjustment. Its aerodynamic cooling system and automatic voltage regulator ensure durability and better performance. With a flat, smooth surface for easy cleaning and minimal energy wastage, it delivers safe and efficient cooking with minimal environmental impact.
Specifications:
Price: 1,995 (
MRP 2,1959% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Power Source: Electric
Voltage: 230V
Wattage: 1600W
Control Panel: Push Button
Dimensions: 38x26x6cm
Warranty: 1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and robust construction
|Buttons are poor quality
|Simple and easy to use
|Limited to voltage of 230V.
|Lightweight and easy to handle
|Efficient performance
|Portable and versatile usage
User’s Testimonial: "Been using this now for more than a year. Excellent product. Cooks everything except carbs like rice and quinoa fast. Can make almost everything from fries to curries. Can't go wrong with the Prestige brand."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its popularity, with over 3,000 purchases on Amazon last month and an impressive overall rating of 37,000+.
The Usha Cookjoy CJ2000WPC Induction Cooktop simplifies cooking with 5 preset Indian menu options including Dosa, Roti, Deep Fry, and more. Its pan sensor technology ensures safety and efficiency, operating only when cookware is placed on. With a smart pause function and manual power settings, it offers precise cooking control for everyday meals.
Specifications:
Price: 3,249 (
MRP 4,69031% Off)
Power Consumption: 2000 W
Control Type: Push Button
Material: Glass, Plastic
Preset Menus: 5 Options
Heating Elements: 1
Weight: 2.9 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Pan sensor ensures safety
|Durability issues
|Easy to operate
|May require specific cookware
|Black finish adds a sleek touch
|Simple to clean and maintain
|Lightweight and compact
|Good performance
User’s Testimonial: "I bought it for emergency purposes and it has truly worked tremendously, it easily fits even in my small kitchen and it's totally value for money."
Why it's worth buying: It has garnered a commendable 4.1-star rating from over 13,000+ raters, making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone seeking reliable and convenient cooking solutions.+.
The iBELL 20YO Induction Cooktop comes with 2000W power with full touch control and auto shut off for safety. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it portable for staycations. With multiple safety features, cooking presets, and advanced touch controls, it ensures convenient and efficient cooking. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year standard warranty and an additional year upon free registration.
Specifications:
Price: 1,798 (
MRP 4,49060% Off)
Brand: iBELL
Power Source: Electric Powered
Heating Element: Single
Control Type: Full Touch
Material: Glass
Power: 2000W
Warranty: 1+1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cooking performance
|Minimal preset cooking options
|Simple and easy to operate
|Touch controls may be sensitive
|Buttons are very effective
|Good performance and functionality
|Quick and fast heating
|Low power consumption
User’s Testimonial: "I purchased iBell 20 YO induction cooktop four days back for my kitchen. It is working very efficiently. It's sleek design and advanced features makes it equivalent to a highly priced cooktop. The user-friendly interface and safety features makes it an excellent choice to go for it without second thought."
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by users, it offers efficient cooking and convenient operation, making it a top choice in the market.
The Bajaj ABS Majesty Slim 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop boasts powerful performance for fast cooking with its higher power range. With 8 auto cook Indian menus, it provides versatility at the touch of a button. Variable time, temperature, and power selection options cater to various dishes. Feather touch controls ensure convenience, while the pre-set timer simplifies cooking. Ideal for hassle-free and efficient cooking in any modern kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 4,59933% Off)
Power Source: Electric Powered
Heating Element: Single
Power: 2100 Watts
Cooking Menus: 8 presets
Controls: Feather Touch
Warranty: 1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and compact design
|Durability issues
|Slim and sleek design
|Touch is unresponsive at times
|Quick and fast heating
|Durable construction
|Easy operation
User’s Testimonial: "I purchased iBell 20 YO induction cooktop four days back for my kitchen. It is working very efficiently. It's sleek design and advanced features makes it equivalent to a highly priced cooktop. The user-friendly interface and safety features makes it an excellent choice to go for it without second thought."
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by users, it offers efficient cooking and convenient operation, making it a top choice in the market.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use any type of cookware on an induction cooktop?
Induction cooktops require cookware with a ferrous metal base, such as cast iron or stainless steel, to generate heat. Non-compatible cookware, like aluminum or copper, will not work effectively on these cooktops.
Do induction cooktops emit harmful radiation?
No, induction cooktops do not emit harmful radiation as they use magnetic fields to generate heat, which is confined to the cookware and does not pose any health risks to users.
How do induction cooktops compare to gas or electric stoves?
Induction cooktops offer faster heating, precise temperature control, and greater energy efficiency compared to gas or electric stoves, making them a popular choice for modern kitchens.
Are induction cooktops easy to clean?
Yes, induction cooktops have a smooth, flat surface that is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. Spills and splatters are less likely to burn onto the surface since the cooktop itself doesn't get hot.
Can I cook with large or irregularly shaped cookware on an induction cooktop?
Induction cooktops can accommodate cookware of various sizes and shapes as long as they have a flat, ferrous metal base that makes contact with the cooking surface to induce heat.
In Conclusion
Induction cooktops from top brands offer a modern and efficient cooking solution for households of all sizes. With their fast heating, precise temperature control, and energy efficiency, they streamline meal preparation and offer versatility in the kitchen. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures not only quality and reliability but also peace of mind, making it a worthwhile investment for any cooking enthusiast.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change