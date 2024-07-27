National

Puja Khedkar Row: Police Says Trainee IAS Officer’s Parents Were ‘Legally Separated’

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to while serving on probation in Pune.

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar |
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a fresh Pune Police has stated that the parents of a controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar were "legally separated". The police has made this revelation in its report about the marital status of the parents of Khedkar to the Maharashtra government.

Khedkar’s mother Manorama is currently in jail for allegedly threatening a person with a gun in 2023 over a land dispute. Her father, a retired government officer, is also an accused in the case, and was granted anticipatory bail by a court in Pune on Thursday.

IAS Puja Khedkar | - PTI
IAS Puja Khedkar Fails To Report To Training Academy, Deadline Over Now

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the PTI report, Khedkar’s parents—Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, were "legally separated" as the government had directed Pune Police to apprise it of the marital status of her parents amid allegations that she fraudulently availed of the OBC non-creamy layer benefit in the UPSC exam by claiming that they were separated.

"We sent the report to the state government on Wednesday and it will be forwarded to the Centre," an officer was quoted in the report as saying.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) | - PTI
Facial Recognition, QR Code: UPSC Likely To Revise Exam System After Row Over IAS Puja Khedkar

BY Outlook Web Desk

Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to while serving on probation in Pune.

Last week, a criminal case was registered against her in Delhi for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts".

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also issued a show-cause notice regarding the cancellation of her candidature for the 2022 examination and is considering barring her from future exams.

In order to avail of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer quota in the UPSC examination, Khedkar reportedly claimed that her parents were separated and she was living with her mother.

During a mock interview reportedly before she cracked UPSC, Khedkar was asked why her family income was shown as 'zero' when her father was a civil servant.

In a video of the interview that went viral, she is heard saying that her parents were separated, and she was not in contact with him.

As per the rules, only those candidates whose parents' income is under Rs 8 lakh per annum can take benefit of the OBC non-creamy layer category.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  3. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  4. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After PM Modi’s Stern Message To Pakistan, Islamabad Comes Up With ‘Rhetorical Statement’ Remark
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; Thousands Evacuated In Maha, Gujarat, U'Khand
  3. Diary: Remembering School Days
  4. Brain-Eating Amoeba: Another Deadly Disease And The Story Of Kerala’s Resilience
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: Police Says Trainee IAS Officer’s Parents Were ‘Legally Separated’
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film