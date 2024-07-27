Diary: Remembering School Days

A Cherished Place
Entering the tall green gates of St Joseph’s Convent High School, Patna, one of the oldest ‘‘living’’ institutions of Bihar, has been a cherished dream for many. As we celebrate 171 years of the majestic institution, I am compelled to travel down memory lane. The school was set up by sisters from Rome who came to Patna after travelling for many days and nights. An abbey for nuns was built at Mahendru Ghat. Founded on the motto Nisi Dominos Frustr (without God nothing prospers), it continues to guide and mentor girls.
If a convent school means moral science and Shakespeare, it also means a navy-blue skirt and white shirt. This was the first school in Patna with that uniform. Divided skirt was meant for PT and sports.
The Melting Pot
About 30 benches and tables made of mica and granite constitute the old shed in the school premises. Covered with asbestos, the shed was used for having lunch, and to protect students from heat or rain while waiting for the bus. Beautiful Ashoka trees surrounded the entire area. The shed was the place where students—juniors and seniors—from different cultures, backgrounds and communities met and mingled. Many a friendship was born there.
Students continue to stand in line before our beloved samosa seller, the only male who was allowed to enter the convent. His samosas were to die for. One samosa cost 25 paisa. There were eagles around who waited to snatch the samosas from us. We used to hide them in our tiffins to dodge the eagles. Packets of chips were sold right next to the green gate. There was Golden ice cream too. The other snacks we were tempted by were lollipops. Lollipop was for 25 paisa and cherry bar and cream bar cost 50 paisa each. These were accessible to us during tiffin time.
The Centre of Attraction
A few steps ahead of the shed stood the famous stage that remained the centre of attraction during sports day and talent contests. There was a big building attached to the stage. The giant votive pillars, wooden stairs and wooden doors of this structure were reminiscent of Dutch architecture. While there used to be a hostel in the 1950s, junior classes started being conducted from the 1970s onwards. Hostellers used to be confined to the school premises. Punctuality and discipline were given great emphasis. The atmosphere in the hostel was extremely disciplined.
A circular tank surrounded by beautiful palm, mango and jackfruit trees was not just the only source of water on the premises but also an escape route for many. Sometimes we used to bunk classes to hang out with our friends there. The tank was the meeting point where we planned our future rounds of mischief.
Many German and English sisters were part of the convent. Some are remembered till date for their patience and love. Sister Rita’s name was synonymous with music and singing. She had a great sense of humour. Sister Rita used satire to correct her students when they did something wrong. She used to teach us ‘Do Re Me’ and play the piano beautifully. There was Sister Magellan, a strict disciplinarian, who was a stickler for manners. Her English was impeccable.
Flying High
The crimson stage with big brown curtains and a green door marked the school auditorium. Students sit on the floor to watch performances in the auditorium even today. This is the only old (Dutch) building that has not been reconstructed so far. However, a new auditorium has been made for the senior students. Sister Genevieve, who was the in-charge of the primary section had renovated the garden next to the auditorium. She introduced many slides and swings in place of the single slide and also planted mango and jackfruit saplings as well as many flowering plants.
Kaveri Mishra is an ex-banker and freelance writer