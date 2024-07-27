National

Diary: Remembering School Days

As we celebrate 171 years of the majestic institution of St Joseph’s Convent High School, Patna, I am compelled to travel down memory lane

St Joseph’s Convent High School, Patna
Glorious Heritage: Founded on The motto Nisi Dominos Frustr (without God nothing prospers), St Joseph’s Convent High School, Patna is one of the oldest ‘living” institutions of Bihar Photo: Kaveri Mishra
info_icon

A Cherished Place

Entering the tall green gates of St Joseph’s Convent High School, Patna, one of the oldest ‘‘living’’ institutions of Bihar, has been a cherished dream for many. As we celebrate 171 years of the majestic institution, I am compelled to travel down memory lane. The school was set up by sisters from Rome who came to Patna after travelling for many days and nights. An abbey for nuns was built at Mahendru Ghat. Founded on the motto Nisi Dominos Frustr (without God nothing prospers), it continues to guide and mentor girls.

If a convent school means moral science and Shakespeare, it also means a navy-blue skirt and white shirt. This was the first school in Patna with that uniform. Divided skirt was meant for PT and sports.

The Melting Pot

About 30 benches and tables made of mica and granite constitute the old shed in the school premises. Covered with asbestos, the shed was used for having lunch, and to protect students from heat or rain while waiting for the bus. Beautiful Ashoka trees surrounded the entire area. The shed was the place where students—juniors and seniors—from different cultures, backgrounds and communities met and mingled. Many a friendship was born there.

Students continue to stand in line before our beloved samosa seller, the only male who was allowed to enter the convent. His samosas were to die for. One samosa cost 25 paisa. There were eagles around who waited to snatch the samosas from us. We used to hide them in our tiffins to dodge the eagles. Packets of chips were sold right next to the green gate. There was Golden ice cream too. The other snacks we were tempted by were lollipops. Lollipop was for 25 paisa and cherry bar and cream bar cost 50 paisa each. These were accessible to us during tiffin time.

The Centre of Attraction

A few steps ahead of the shed stood the famous stage that remained the centre of attraction during sports day and talent contests. There was a big building attached to the stage. The giant votive pillars, wooden stairs and wooden doors of this structure were reminiscent of Dutch architecture. While there used to be a hostel in the 1950s, junior classes started being conducted from the 1970s onwards. Hostellers used to be confined to the school premises. Punctuality and discipline were given great emphasis. The atmosphere in the hostel was extremely disciplined.

A circular tank surrounded by beautiful palm, mango and jackfruit trees was not just the only source of water on the premises but also an escape route for many. Sometimes we used to bunk classes to hang out with our friends there. The tank was the meeting point where we planned our future rounds of mischief.

Many German and English sisters were part of the convent. Some are remembered till date for their patience and love. Sister Rita’s name was synonymous with music and singing. She had a great sense of humour. Sister Rita used satire to correct her students when they did something wrong. She used to teach us ‘Do Re Me’ and play the piano beautifully. There was Sister Magellan, a strict disciplinarian, who was a stickler for manners. Her English was impeccable.

Flying High

The crimson stage with big brown curtains and a green door marked the school auditorium. Students sit on the floor to watch performances in the auditorium even today. This is the only old (Dutch) building that has not been reconstructed so far. However, a new auditorium has been made for the senior students. Sister Genevieve, who was the in-charge of the primary section had renovated the garden next to the auditorium. She introduced many slides and swings in place of the single slide and also planted mango and jackfruit saplings as well as many flowering plants.

Kaveri Mishra is an ex-banker and freelance writer

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  2. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  3. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  4. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
  5. Ederson Slams Reports Of Rift With Manchester City Backup Stefan Ortega
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brain-Eating Amoeba: Another Deadly Disease And The Story Of Kerala’s Resilience
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: Mumbai On Yellow Alert Today; River Overflows In Gujarat, 2,500 Evacuated
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Police Says Trainee IAS Officer’s Parents Were ‘Legally Separated’
  4. Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
  5. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film