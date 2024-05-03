Earth Just Received Laser Message From 140 Million Miles Away In Deep Space | Know How

In a major milestone for NASA, Earth was able to receive a mysterious signal from deep space with the help of its spacecraft 'Psyche'

What! Earth Gets Signal From 140 Million Miles Away

By successfully transmitting engineering data from over 140 million miles away, which is 1.5 times the distance between Earth and the sun, Psyche marks a significant step forward in the quest for faster communication between spacecraft and Earth

Transmitting Data To Earth

NASA said its Deep Space Optical Communications experiment also interfaced with the 'Psyche' spacecraft’s communication system for the first time, transmitting engineering data to Earth.

A Rare Asteroid 'Psyche'

In October 2023, NASA sent towards an asteroid a spacecraft named 'Psyche 16', believed to be primarily composed of metal, which happens rarely in our solar system

Asteroid Between Mars & Jupiter

The asteroid is said to be located in the asteroid belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter. As per NASA, what makes the asteroid Psyche unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, one of the building blocks of our solar system

Journey To Unique Metal-Rich Asteroid

The Psyche mission is a journey to a unique metal-rich asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, NASA says

Deep Space Optical Communications

Psyche is equipped with the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system, which aims to make laser communication possible across massive distances in space, opening possibilities much faster connections than current methods.

Who Leads The Mission

The mission is led by Arizona State University. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is responsible for mission management, operations and navigation

