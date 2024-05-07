Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained

Ukraine has reportedly thwarted an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per Kyiv's Secret Service, two Ukrainian security officials have been detained for planning the president's assassination.
Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, multiple assassination attempts against Zelenskyy have been thwarted.
As per Ukraine's SBU Service, it caught two Russian agents inside the Ukrainian state guard service. The secret service officials added that the agents were planning to kidnap and assassinate the president and other senior government officials.
As per the SBU's Head, the now-failed assassination attempt was allegedly a "gift" for Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration.
Advertisement
"The terrorist attack, which was supposed to be a gift to Putin before the inauguration, was actually a failure of the Russian special services. But we must not forget - the enemy is strong and experienced, he cannot be underestimated. We will continue to work ahead of time, so that every traitor receives the well-deserved court sentences," stated the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk.
As posted on its Telegram channel, the SBU wrote that the Russian agent had passed on coordinates of a safe house ahead of a rocket attack. The servie added that Russia had been planning to destroy all traces of the drone which was going to be used to target the president.
Advertisement
"The enemy was actively developing plans to eliminate President Volodymyr Zelensky. One of the tasks of the FSB intelligence network was to search for executors among the military close to the protection of the President, who could take the Head of State hostage and later kill him," stated the SBU.
However, despite the allegations, SBU has not provided evidence against these two Russian agents.
The SBU added that along with Zelenskyy, the agents planned to assassinate "the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the State Administration of Ukraine Kyryll Budanov and other high-ranking officials".