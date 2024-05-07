Met Gala 2024: Sudha Reddy Impresses In A Custom Tarun Tahiliani Gown And 180 Carat Diamond Necklace

Indian businesswoman Sudha Reddy turned heads with her appearance at the Met Gala 2024. The MEIL director stunned the crowd as she graced the red carpet in a stunning custom creation by Tarun Tahiliani. She established herself as a global fashion icon in an elegant off-shoulder gown which was paired with a necklace from her collection worth crores.
The Hyderabad-based philanthropist made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021 where she turned heads in a custom Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. This time, she opted for Tarun Tahiliani. In line with the Met Gala's theme and the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," she donned an intricate ivory silk gown. The dress was adorned with elaborate embroidery and a cape, which was made by 80 artisans in approximately 4500 man-hours.
Drawing inspiration from the old Mughal gardens, the gown featured a hand-embroidered image of Mughal royalty adorning its corset. Designed in Tahiliani's signature muted beige-gold palette, the look was styled by Gautam Kalra. She also wore a crystal-shoulder accessory by Miodrag Guberini. She finished off her look with an off-white vintage Chanel clutch from the Falling For Camellias collection. The bag is priced at 40,000 USD and above.
What got fashion gurus talking was her diamond necklace – the Amore Eterno. A family heirloom, the necklace is worth 180 carats and has 25 solitaires. Along with this, she wore a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring and a 23-carat yellow diamond ring. She also added a touch of elegance with her Swarovski and floral manicure which took 100 hours to craft.
Reddy's interpretation of the Met Gala's 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time," has made her stand out on fashion's most prestigious stage.