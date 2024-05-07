Met Gala 2024: Sudha Reddy Impresses In A Custom Tarun Tahiliani Gown And 180 Carat Diamond Necklace

Drawing inspiration from the old Mughal gardens, the gown featured a hand-embroidered image of Mughal royalty adorning its corset. Designed in Tahiliani's signature muted beige-gold palette, the look was styled by Gautam Kalra. She also wore a crystal-shoulder accessory by Miodrag Guberini. She finished off her look with an off-white vintage Chanel clutch from the Falling For Camellias collection. The bag is priced at 40,000 USD and above.