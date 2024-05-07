Fashion

Met Gala 2024: Sudha Reddy Impresses In A Custom Tarun Tahiliani Gown And 180 Carat Diamond Necklace

At the Met Gala 2024, Indian businesswoman Sudha Reddy graced the red carpet in a Tarun Tahiliani creation.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sudha Reddy in a custom Tarun Tahiliani at Met Gala 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Indian businesswoman Sudha Reddy turned heads with her appearance at the Met Gala 2024. The MEIL director stunned the crowd as she graced the red carpet in a stunning custom creation by Tarun Tahiliani. She established herself as a global fashion icon in an elegant off-shoulder gown which was paired with a necklace from her collection worth crores.

The Hyderabad-based philanthropist made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021 where she turned heads in a custom Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. This time, she opted for Tarun Tahiliani. In line with the Met Gala's theme and the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," she donned an intricate ivory silk gown. The dress was adorned with elaborate embroidery and a cape, which was made by 80 artisans in approximately 4500 man-hours.

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from the old Mughal gardens, the gown featured a hand-embroidered image of Mughal royalty adorning its corset. Designed in Tahiliani's signature muted beige-gold palette, the look was styled by Gautam Kalra. She also wore a crystal-shoulder accessory by Miodrag Guberini. She finished off her look with an off-white vintage Chanel clutch from the Falling For Camellias collection. The bag is priced at 40,000 USD and above.

What got fashion gurus talking was her diamond necklace – the Amore Eterno. A family heirloom, the necklace is worth 180 carats and has 25 solitaires. Along with this, she wore a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring and a 23-carat yellow diamond ring. She also added a touch of elegance with her Swarovski and floral manicure which took 100 hours to craft.

Advertisement

Reddy's interpretation of the Met Gala's 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time," has made her stand out on fashion's most prestigious stage.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  2. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  3. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  4. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
  5. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  2. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
  3. Watch: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Falls Off Stage At Dark Matter World Tour, Continues To Play
  4. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Urge People To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections
  5. 'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  2. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  3. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
  4. China: 10 Killed, 23 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province; Suspect Arrested
  5. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress