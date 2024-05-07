National

Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Voters, Bigwigs In Fray | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the voters in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, and exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat. Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, who is among the contenders in the third phase, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

PM Modi votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.

1/11
Amit Shah votes for 3rd phase
Amit Shah votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with wife Sonal Shah shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

2/11
Bijuli Kalita Medhi votes for 3rd phase
Bijuli Kalita Medhi votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi with her husband shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guwahati.

Advertisement

3/11
LS Polls: 3rd Phase Voting
LS Polls: 3rd Phase Voting Photo: PTI

Burqa-clad women show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bareilly.

4/11
Phase 3 Election Voting
Phase 3 Election Voting Photo: PTI

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections,in Guwahati.

Advertisement

5/11
Pralhad Joshi votes for 3rd phase
Pralhad Joshi votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi accompanied by his family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.

Advertisement

6/11
Mansukh L Mandaviya votes for 3rd phase
Mansukh L Mandaviya votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya with wife Neeta shows inked fingers after casting votes during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Bhavnagar.

Advertisement

7/11
Lok Sabha Phase 3 Voting
Lok Sabha Phase 3 Voting Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Raat Rani with her physically challenged daughter 27-yr old Kamla after casting votes at a polling booth during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras.

8/11
Transgenders casting their votes
Transgenders casting their votes Photo: PTI

Transgenders show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kheda, Gujarat.

9/11
Haveri Basavaraj Bommai
Haveri Basavaraj Bommai Photo: PTI

Former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai with family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Haveri.

10/11
LS Polls: 3rd Phase Voting
LS Polls: 3rd Phase Voting Photo: PTI

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.

11/11
BS Yeddiyurappa votes for 3rd phase
BS Yeddiyurappa votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa with MLA B. Y. Vijayendra and other family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station, in Shikaripura, Shimoga.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Order At 2 PM | Top Points From Hearing
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  4. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling Make A Big Splash With Their Fashion Opulence - View Pics
  2. Anuraj Chahal On Work-Life Balance: 'Squeezing In A Workout, Catching Up With Friends On Set'
  3. Amala Paul Thanks Husband Jagat Desai For Being Her 'Constant Source Of Strength' During Pregnancy, Shares A Touching Note
  4. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  5. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  2. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  3. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
World News
  1. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
  2. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  3. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  4. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  5. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress