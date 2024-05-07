National

Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Voters, Bigwigs In Fray | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the voters in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, and exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat. Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, who is among the contenders in the third phase, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.