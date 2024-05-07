Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Voters, Bigwigs In Fray | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with wife Sonal Shah shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.
BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi with her husband shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guwahati.
Burqa-clad women show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bareilly.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections,in Guwahati.
Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi accompanied by his family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.
Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya with wife Neeta shows inked fingers after casting votes during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Bhavnagar.
Raat Rani with her physically challenged daughter 27-yr old Kamla after casting votes at a polling booth during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras.
Transgenders show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kheda, Gujarat.
Former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai with family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Haveri.
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.
BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa with MLA B. Y. Vijayendra and other family members shows inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station, in Shikaripura, Shimoga.