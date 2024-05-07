Other Sports

Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 3: Tim Merlier Triumphs In Chaotic Bunch Sprint To Claim Stage 3 Victory- In Pics

Tim Merlier, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, surged to victory on the first sprint stage of the 2024 Giro D'Italia. In a thrilling finale, the peloton caught race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final few hundred meters. Despite a late breakaway attempt by Pogačar and Thomas on an uncategorized climb with 3km to go, the sprinters managed to reel them in just before the finish line. Merlier showcased his speed, crossing the line first. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) secured second place, closely followed by Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) in third.