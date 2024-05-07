Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 3: Tim Merlier Triumphs In Chaotic Bunch Sprint To Claim Stage 3 Victory- In Pics

Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step team celebrates on the podium as he won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Belgium's Cian Uijtdebroeks of UCI WorldTeam Visma–Lease a Bike celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium wearing the blue jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Italy's Jonathan Milan of UCI WorldTeam Lidl–Trek celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step team celebrates as he won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates wears the pink jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano.
Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano.
Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Cyclists compete at the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.
Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.