Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 3: Tim Merlier Triumphs In Chaotic Bunch Sprint To Claim Stage 3 Victory- In Pics

Tim Merlier, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, surged to victory on the first sprint stage of the 2024 Giro D'Italia. In a thrilling finale, the peloton caught race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final few hundred meters. Despite a late breakaway attempt by Pogačar and Thomas on an uncategorized climb with 3km to go, the sprinters managed to reel them in just before the finish line. Merlier showcased his speed, crossing the line first. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) secured second place, closely followed by Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) in third.

Tim Merlier wins third stage of Giro d'Italia_2024 | Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step team celebrates on the podium as he won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

1/11
Cian Uijtdebroeks
Cian Uijtdebroeks | Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Belgium's Cian Uijtdebroeks of UCI WorldTeam Visma–Lease a Bike celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

2/11
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar | Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium wearing the blue jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

3/11
Jonathan Milan
Jonathan Milan | Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan of UCI WorldTeam Lidl–Trek celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

4/11
Tim Merlier
Tim Merlier | Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step team celebrates as he won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

5/11
Tadej Pogacar after the third stage
Tadej Pogacar after the third stage | Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates wears the pink jersey after the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

6/11
Third stage of the Giro dItalia
Third stage of the Giro d'Italia | Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano.

7/11
Italy Giro dItalia Cycling
Italy Giro d'Italia Cycling | Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano.

8/11
Italy Cycling Giro
Italy Cycling Giro | Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

9/11
Giro dItalia Third stage
Giro d'Italia Third stage | Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

10/11
Giro dItalia Day 3
Giro d'Italia Day 3 | Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete at the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

11/11
Giro dItalia 2024
Giro d'Italia 2024 | Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Novara to Fossano, Italy.

