TV Star Sara Khan Finds It A Challenge To Play Someone 10 Years Younger On 'Guilt 3'

TV star Sara Khan, who became popular with 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai', is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Guilt 3'. And she revealed that it was challenging to play someone 10 years younger to her in the film

Sara Khan
Sara Khan Photo: Instagram
TV star Sara Khan, who became popular with 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai', is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Guilt 3'. And she revealed that it was challenging to play someone 10 years younger to her in the film.

In a conversation with the media, Sara said the storyline of 'Guilt 3' revolves around the relationship of a father, daughter and stepmother. "It is about how their smooth life goes for a toss when a huge mishap happens in their life," she said.

Talking about her role, Sara noted, "It is challenging to play someone who is 10 years younger to you. But It was exciting too. I was always keen on doing something like that."

Sara, who was also in the spotlight because of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp', said she was just doing "what I love and like". She added, "I do not think I have to channelise my profile in a certain direction. I am doing whatever is coming my way and I am enjoying every bit of it."

Sharing details of her future work, she said, "I have developed a concept that I am going to produce through my own production house. One of my films will be out very soon. So I am very excited about that."

