What's Hot

The 5 Best Pureit Water Purifiers in India (2024)

Did you know that 60% of our body is composed of water? It's evident that the quality of water we consume is crucial. However, with increasing water contaminants, obtaining safe and clean water is challenging. Hence, we've curated a list of top water purifiers from the renowned brand Pureit guaranteeing clean, safe drinking water.

The 5 Best Pureit Water Purifiers in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks 

Water is essential for life, constituting about 60% of the human body. It's imperative that the water we consume is pure and safe. However, in today's world, ensuring access to clean drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging due to rising levels of water pollution and contaminants.

Pureit, a leading brand in the water purification industry, offers innovative solutions to address this concern. With a commitment to providing safe drinking water, Pureit has developed a range of water purifiers equipped with advanced technologies to effectively remove impurities and contaminants from water.

In this guide, we have curated a list of some of the best Pureit water purifiers available in India. Our selection includes a variety of models tailored to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a purifier for your home or office, Pureit has a solution for you.

From RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers that remove dissolved impurities to UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers that deactivate harmful microorganisms, Pureit offers a diverse range of products. Additionally, Pureit water purifiers come with features such as advanced purification systems, large purification capacities, and user-friendly designs.

In the following sections, we will delve deeper into the features and specifications of each Pureit water purifier, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements.

Factors to contemplate when shopping for a HUL Pureit water purifier

  • Water Quality: Consider the quality of water in your area. If you have hard water or water with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), you may need a purifier with a higher purification capacity and specific technologies like RO or UV+RO.

  • Purification Technology: Pureit offers water purifiers with various purification technologies, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UV+RO. Choose a technology that suits your water quality and purification needs.

  • Purification Capacity: The purification capacity of the water purifier determines how much water it can purify in a day. Select a purifier with a capacity that meets your household's daily water consumption.

  • Storage Capacity: Consider the storage capacity of the water purifier, especially if you have a large family or if you prefer to have a ready supply of purified water at all times.

  • Water Wastage: Some RO water purifiers can waste a significant amount of water during the purification process. Look for models that offer high purification efficiency and minimal water wastage.

  • Additional Features: Look for additional features such as filter change indicators, auto shut-off, and water level indicators, which can enhance the convenience and usability of the water purifier.

  • Maintenance and Service: Check the maintenance requirements of the Pureit water purifier you are considering. Evaluate factors such as filter replacement frequency, ease of maintenance, and availability of service centres in your area.

Criteria's we took into account when choosing these options for you 

  • User-friendly features: We carefully evaluated each Pureit water purifier for its user-friendly features, such as easy installation, intuitive controls, and convenient maintenance requirements.

  • Performance: Our selection was based on performance metrics, including purification technology, purification capacity, and speed of water purification. We considered how well each model performed in removing impurities and providing clean drinking water.

  • Comparison analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison analysis of each Pureit water purifier, highlighting their pros and cons. This allowed us to provide you with a comprehensive overview of each model's strengths and weaknesses.

  • User feedback: We also took into account user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with Pureit water purifiers. This helped us gauge customer satisfaction and identify any recurring issues or concerns.

  • Budget consideration: We considered the pricing of each Pureit water purifier in relation to its features and performance. Our goal was to recommend models that offer great value for their price, catering to different budget preferences.

Below is a list of  best Pureit water purifiers

  1. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage 8 litres Water Purifier

info_icon

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier is powerhouse of innovation designed to deliver pure, mineral-enriched water. This purifier features a 7-stage purification process, including Ultraviolet and Sedimentation, ensuring that you get clean and safe drinking water. The unique Copper charge technology infuses 99.8% pure copper into every glass of water, providing numerous health benefits.

With its dual water dispensing option, you can choose between copper-infused water and regular RO water based on your preference. The purifier also includes a mineral enhancer cartridge that adds essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium to your water, making it healthier and tastier. With Smartsense indicators, you'll be alerted 15 days before the filter expiry, ensuring continuous supply of mineral-enriched, safe drinking water.

Specifications:

  • Price: 21,990 (MRP 32,350 32% Off)

  • Purification Method: RO + UV

  • Capacity: 8 litres

  • Power: Corded Electric

  • Material: Food Grade Plastic

  • Colour: Black & Copper

Pros Cons
Efficient purification Requires electricity
Infuses copper in water Leakage issues
Alerts for filter change
High-speed purification
Long filter life
Mineral-enhanced water

What's in the box?

  • Water purifier

  • Installation Kit

  • Warranty Card

User’s Testimonial: "The order came very handy. The installation person came the next day of delivery and did all the necessary testing including checking TDS of water and pressure of water. He fitted the purifier and showed an extensive demo. He also provided the contact for servicing if there is a need. The filter also seems very useful, compact and elegant. Worth the price."

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating and over 4000 reviews on Amazon, this water purifier is worth buying for its proven reliability and effectiveness in delivering safe, mineral-enriched drinking water.

Shop Now!

2. HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 stage 8L Water purifier

Enhance your water purification experience with the HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier. Featuring FiltraPower technology, it effectively removes toxic substances, ensuring safe drinking water. With high water-saving technology, this purifier delivers efficient purification with a recovery rate up to 60%, double that of ordinary RO systems. 

You can enjoy mineral-enriched water with the Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, providing 100% RO water without bypass. The purifier also features Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement and efficient UV sterilisation, making it an ideal choice for purifying all types of drinking water.

Specifications:

  • Price:17,990 (MRP 27,499 35% Off) 

  • Installation Type: Wall Mount

  • Purification Method: RO + UV

  • Capacity: 7 Litres

  • Power Consumption: 42 Watts

  • Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 36H cm

  • Material: Polypropylene, Iron

Pros Cons
High water-saving technology May not work with extremely high TDS water
Efficient UV sterilisation May make noise while filtering the water
Long filter life
Mineral-enhanced water
Easy installation
Compact countertop installation

What's in the box?

  • Water purifier

  • Installation kit 

  • External sediment filter

  • Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "Product is very good. Slim and stylish, features are awesome. It especially saves 70% water. Also very convenient to use with average maintenance for 3 to 4 people. Technician was very talented. He installed the entire set in a very short span of time. Also the delivery and installation was on time."

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 77% 5-star rating on Amazon, this water purifier proves its worth through satisfied customers, guaranteeing efficient purification and reliable performance.

Shop Now!

3. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L Wall mount Water Purifier

info_icon

Transform your water into a source of vitality with the HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier. Featuring FiltraPower technology, it eliminates toxic substances, ensuring pure drinking water. With high water-saving (ECO recovery) technology, it boasts a 60% recovery rate, double that of ordinary RO systems. 

You can relatively benefit from the mineral-enriched water with the Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, providing 100% RO water without bypass. Its efficient UV sterilisation kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. With a longer filter life of 6000 litres and 6-stage purification, it delivers safe drinking water from all sources. Perfect for homes and offices, this wall-mountable purifier offers premium design and reliable performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 13,999 (MRP 21,199 34% Off)

  • Power Source: Electric Operated

  • Purification Method: RO + UV

  • Material: Polypropylene, Plastic

  • Capacity: 7 Litres

  • Installation Type: Wall Mountable

  • Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 36H cm

Pros Cons
High water-saving technology Water refilling is slow
Longer filter life Spillage of wate
Less maintenance
Compact and space-saving design
Retains natural flavour and taste of water
Excellent quality and look

What's in the box?

  • Water purifier

  • Installation kit 

  • External sediment filter

  • Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "A wonderful 7 stage water filter, with no techie hassle. Easy to use and easy to operate. Really satisfied with the Installation as well. Good buy"

Why it's worth buying: With Amazon's Choice seal and a stellar 4.4-star rating, it's a trusted choice for safe and reliable drinking water.

Shop Now!

4. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

Revolutionise your hydration routine with the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier. Boasting high water-saving technology, it conserves up to 60% of water, double that of ordinary RO systems. With a mineral enhancer cartridge, it enriches your water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, ensuring 100% RO water without bypass. 

Experience efficient UV sterilisation, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. Featuring a generous 10-litre storage capacity, this purifier ensures you never run out of fresh and safe water. With longer filter life and 7-stage purification, it delivers premium performance for all your hydration needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 13,999 (MRP 24,850 44% Off)

  • Power Source: Electric Operated

  • Purification Method: RO+UV+MF

  • Capacity: 10 Litres

  • Installation Type: Wall Mountable/Countertop

  • Product Dimensions: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H Centimetres

  • Material: Plastic

Pros Cons
Efficient UV sterilisation Significant leakage issues
Large water storage capacity Service cost can be expensive
Low maintenance
Versatile purification method
High water saving tech
Premium and sleek finish
Water taste good

What's in the box?

  • Water purifier

  • Installation kit 

  • Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "Installation done on the next day. Nice Good Product. It fills fast. Good Taste. Water wastage is minimum and acceptable.I will surely recommend it to my friends and relatives."

Why it's worth buying: With 1K recent purchases and over 12,000 ratings averaging 4.3 stars on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for efficient, reliable, and premium water purification.

Shop Now!

5. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier

The pinnacle of water purification is the HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier. Crafted to perfection, it enriches your water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass. With a generous 7-litre storage capacity, this purifier ensures a constant supply of fresh and safe drinking water for you and your family. 

Featuring advanced 6-stage RO+UV purification, it offers multi-stage protection against contaminants. Enjoy efficient UV sterilisation, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. With Smartsense indicators and power-saving mode, it delivers high performance while meeting the toughest safety standards for your peace of mind.

Specifications 

  • Price: 9,790 (MRP 18,850 48% Off)

  • Power Source: Electric Powered

  • Purification Method: RO, UV

  • Capacity: 7 Litres

  • Installation Type: Wall Mountable, Countertop

  • Material: Food Grade Plastic

Pros Cons
High purification efficiency Limited to certain TDS levels
Easy installation and maintenance Decent water capacity
Mineral-enriched water without bypass
Compact design and eye catchy design
Smartsense filter expiry alert
Power-saving mode

What's in the box?

  • Water purifier

  • Installation kit 

  • Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "Overall the product is good and would appreciate the technician Joshva who did a good job and answered all our queries patiently and explained about the product and service requirements for seamless usage. Thanks again!!"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient RO+UV purification, and backed by Amazon's Choice with 4.4-star ratings, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often do I need to change the filters in Pureit water purifiers?

  • Filter replacement intervals for Pureit water purifiers vary depending on usage and water quality. Typically, it is recommended to replace filters every 6 to 12 months to maintain optimal purification performance and ensure continued delivery of safe and pure drinking water.

Can Pureit water purifiers remove dissolved salts and minerals from water?

  • Yes, Pureit water purifiers equipped with RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology are capable of removing dissolved salts and minerals from water, including heavy metals and excess TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring that you get pure and healthy drinking water free from harmful impurities.

Do Pureit water purifiers require electricity to operate?

  • Yes, most Pureit water purifiers require electricity to power the purification process, especially models with advanced technologies like RO and UV. However, there are some models available with non-electric options that use gravity or manual pumping for purification.

Are Pureit water purifiers suitable for use with borewell water?

  • Yes, Pureit water purifiers are designed to purify all types of water, including borewell water, effectively removing impurities and providing clean and safe drinking water.

What is the maintenance required for Pureit water purifiers?

  • Regular maintenance of Pureit water purifiers includes timely replacement of filters and periodic cleaning to ensure efficient operation and continued delivery of clean drinking water.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Pureit water purifiers have stood out to be a reliable solution for ensuring safe and clean drinking water. With their advanced purification technologies and user-friendly designs, Pureit purifiers provide peace of mind to users concerned about water quality. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures that you'll have access to some of the best Pureit models available, backed by positive customer reviews and recommendations. Investing in a Pureit water purifier from our selection is a step towards safeguarding your family's health and well-being.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS
Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25