The 5 Best Pureit Water Purifiers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out for its advanced 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, and MF technologies, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched water. With a capacity of 8 litres and unique copper infusion technology, it's a top choice for comprehensive water purification needs.
Best Budget: offers an affordable yet effective solution with its 6-stage RO+UV purification and high storage capacity of 7 litres. Ideal for those seeking reliable water purification without breaking the bank.
Water is essential for life, constituting about 60% of the human body. It's imperative that the water we consume is pure and safe. However, in today's world, ensuring access to clean drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging due to rising levels of water pollution and contaminants.
Pureit, a leading brand in the water purification industry, offers innovative solutions to address this concern. With a commitment to providing safe drinking water, Pureit has developed a range of water purifiers equipped with advanced technologies to effectively remove impurities and contaminants from water.
In this guide, we have curated a list of some of the best Pureit water purifiers available in India. Our selection includes a variety of models tailored to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a purifier for your home or office, Pureit has a solution for you.
From RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers that remove dissolved impurities to UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers that deactivate harmful microorganisms, Pureit offers a diverse range of products. Additionally, Pureit water purifiers come with features such as advanced purification systems, large purification capacities, and user-friendly designs.
In the following sections, we will delve deeper into the features and specifications of each Pureit water purifier, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements.
Factors to contemplate when shopping for a HUL Pureit water purifier
Water Quality: Consider the quality of water in your area. If you have hard water or water with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), you may need a purifier with a higher purification capacity and specific technologies like RO or UV+RO.
Purification Technology: Pureit offers water purifiers with various purification technologies, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UV+RO. Choose a technology that suits your water quality and purification needs.
Purification Capacity: The purification capacity of the water purifier determines how much water it can purify in a day. Select a purifier with a capacity that meets your household's daily water consumption.
Storage Capacity: Consider the storage capacity of the water purifier, especially if you have a large family or if you prefer to have a ready supply of purified water at all times.
Water Wastage: Some RO water purifiers can waste a significant amount of water during the purification process. Look for models that offer high purification efficiency and minimal water wastage.
Additional Features: Look for additional features such as filter change indicators, auto shut-off, and water level indicators, which can enhance the convenience and usability of the water purifier.
Maintenance and Service: Check the maintenance requirements of the Pureit water purifier you are considering. Evaluate factors such as filter replacement frequency, ease of maintenance, and availability of service centres in your area.
Criteria's we took into account when choosing these options for you
User-friendly features: We carefully evaluated each Pureit water purifier for its user-friendly features, such as easy installation, intuitive controls, and convenient maintenance requirements.
Performance: Our selection was based on performance metrics, including purification technology, purification capacity, and speed of water purification. We considered how well each model performed in removing impurities and providing clean drinking water.
Comparison analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison analysis of each Pureit water purifier, highlighting their pros and cons. This allowed us to provide you with a comprehensive overview of each model's strengths and weaknesses.
User feedback: We also took into account user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with Pureit water purifiers. This helped us gauge customer satisfaction and identify any recurring issues or concerns.
Budget consideration: We considered the pricing of each Pureit water purifier in relation to its features and performance. Our goal was to recommend models that offer great value for their price, catering to different budget preferences.
Below is a list of best Pureit water purifiers
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier is powerhouse of innovation designed to deliver pure, mineral-enriched water. This purifier features a 7-stage purification process, including Ultraviolet and Sedimentation, ensuring that you get clean and safe drinking water. The unique Copper charge technology infuses 99.8% pure copper into every glass of water, providing numerous health benefits.
With its dual water dispensing option, you can choose between copper-infused water and regular RO water based on your preference. The purifier also includes a mineral enhancer cartridge that adds essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium to your water, making it healthier and tastier. With Smartsense indicators, you'll be alerted 15 days before the filter expiry, ensuring continuous supply of mineral-enriched, safe drinking water.
Specifications:
Price: 21,990 (
MRP 32,35032% Off)
Purification Method: RO + UV
Capacity: 8 litres
Power: Corded Electric
Material: Food Grade Plastic
Colour: Black & Copper
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient purification
|Requires electricity
|Infuses copper in water
|Leakage issues
|Alerts for filter change
|High-speed purification
|Long filter life
|Mineral-enhanced water
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation Kit
Warranty Card
User’s Testimonial: "The order came very handy. The installation person came the next day of delivery and did all the necessary testing including checking TDS of water and pressure of water. He fitted the purifier and showed an extensive demo. He also provided the contact for servicing if there is a need. The filter also seems very useful, compact and elegant. Worth the price."
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating and over 4000 reviews on Amazon, this water purifier is worth buying for its proven reliability and effectiveness in delivering safe, mineral-enriched drinking water.
Enhance your water purification experience with the HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier. Featuring FiltraPower technology, it effectively removes toxic substances, ensuring safe drinking water. With high water-saving technology, this purifier delivers efficient purification with a recovery rate up to 60%, double that of ordinary RO systems.
You can enjoy mineral-enriched water with the Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, providing 100% RO water without bypass. The purifier also features Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement and efficient UV sterilisation, making it an ideal choice for purifying all types of drinking water.
Specifications:
Price:17,990 (
MRP 27,49935% Off)
Installation Type: Wall Mount
Purification Method: RO + UV
Capacity: 7 Litres
Power Consumption: 42 Watts
Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 36H cm
Material: Polypropylene, Iron
|Pros
|Cons
|High water-saving technology
|May not work with extremely high TDS water
|Efficient UV sterilisation
|May make noise while filtering the water
|Long filter life
|Mineral-enhanced water
|Easy installation
|Compact countertop installation
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation kit
External sediment filter
Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "Product is very good. Slim and stylish, features are awesome. It especially saves 70% water. Also very convenient to use with average maintenance for 3 to 4 people. Technician was very talented. He installed the entire set in a very short span of time. Also the delivery and installation was on time."
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 77% 5-star rating on Amazon, this water purifier proves its worth through satisfied customers, guaranteeing efficient purification and reliable performance.
Transform your water into a source of vitality with the HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier. Featuring FiltraPower technology, it eliminates toxic substances, ensuring pure drinking water. With high water-saving (ECO recovery) technology, it boasts a 60% recovery rate, double that of ordinary RO systems.
You can relatively benefit from the mineral-enriched water with the Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, providing 100% RO water without bypass. Its efficient UV sterilisation kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. With a longer filter life of 6000 litres and 6-stage purification, it delivers safe drinking water from all sources. Perfect for homes and offices, this wall-mountable purifier offers premium design and reliable performance.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 21,19934% Off)
Power Source: Electric Operated
Purification Method: RO + UV
Material: Polypropylene, Plastic
Capacity: 7 Litres
Installation Type: Wall Mountable
Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 36H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|High water-saving technology
|Water refilling is slow
|Longer filter life
|Spillage of wate
|Less maintenance
|Compact and space-saving design
|Retains natural flavour and taste of water
|Excellent quality and look
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation kit
External sediment filter
Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "A wonderful 7 stage water filter, with no techie hassle. Easy to use and easy to operate. Really satisfied with the Installation as well. Good buy"
Why it's worth buying: With Amazon's Choice seal and a stellar 4.4-star rating, it's a trusted choice for safe and reliable drinking water.
Revolutionise your hydration routine with the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier. Boasting high water-saving technology, it conserves up to 60% of water, double that of ordinary RO systems. With a mineral enhancer cartridge, it enriches your water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, ensuring 100% RO water without bypass.
Experience efficient UV sterilisation, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. Featuring a generous 10-litre storage capacity, this purifier ensures you never run out of fresh and safe water. With longer filter life and 7-stage purification, it delivers premium performance for all your hydration needs.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 24,85044% Off)
Power Source: Electric Operated
Purification Method: RO+UV+MF
Capacity: 10 Litres
Installation Type: Wall Mountable/Countertop
Product Dimensions: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient UV sterilisation
|Significant leakage issues
|Large water storage capacity
|Service cost can be expensive
|Low maintenance
|Versatile purification method
|High water saving tech
|Premium and sleek finish
|Water taste good
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation kit
Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "Installation done on the next day. Nice Good Product. It fills fast. Good Taste. Water wastage is minimum and acceptable.I will surely recommend it to my friends and relatives."
Why it's worth buying: With 1K recent purchases and over 12,000 ratings averaging 4.3 stars on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for efficient, reliable, and premium water purification.
The pinnacle of water purification is the HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier. Crafted to perfection, it enriches your water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass. With a generous 7-litre storage capacity, this purifier ensures a constant supply of fresh and safe drinking water for you and your family.
Featuring advanced 6-stage RO+UV purification, it offers multi-stage protection against contaminants. Enjoy efficient UV sterilisation, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. With Smartsense indicators and power-saving mode, it delivers high performance while meeting the toughest safety standards for your peace of mind.
Specifications
Price: 9,790 (
MRP 18,85048% Off)
Power Source: Electric Powered
Purification Method: RO, UV
Capacity: 7 Litres
Installation Type: Wall Mountable, Countertop
Material: Food Grade Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|High purification efficiency
|Limited to certain TDS levels
|Easy installation and maintenance
|Decent water capacity
|Mineral-enriched water without bypass
|Compact design and eye catchy design
|Smartsense filter expiry alert
|Power-saving mode
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation kit
Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "Overall the product is good and would appreciate the technician Joshva who did a good job and answered all our queries patiently and explained about the product and service requirements for seamless usage. Thanks again!!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient RO+UV purification, and backed by Amazon's Choice with 4.4-star ratings, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often do I need to change the filters in Pureit water purifiers?
Filter replacement intervals for Pureit water purifiers vary depending on usage and water quality. Typically, it is recommended to replace filters every 6 to 12 months to maintain optimal purification performance and ensure continued delivery of safe and pure drinking water.
Can Pureit water purifiers remove dissolved salts and minerals from water?
Yes, Pureit water purifiers equipped with RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology are capable of removing dissolved salts and minerals from water, including heavy metals and excess TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring that you get pure and healthy drinking water free from harmful impurities.
Do Pureit water purifiers require electricity to operate?
Yes, most Pureit water purifiers require electricity to power the purification process, especially models with advanced technologies like RO and UV. However, there are some models available with non-electric options that use gravity or manual pumping for purification.
Are Pureit water purifiers suitable for use with borewell water?
Yes, Pureit water purifiers are designed to purify all types of water, including borewell water, effectively removing impurities and providing clean and safe drinking water.
What is the maintenance required for Pureit water purifiers?
Regular maintenance of Pureit water purifiers includes timely replacement of filters and periodic cleaning to ensure efficient operation and continued delivery of clean drinking water.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, Pureit water purifiers have stood out to be a reliable solution for ensuring safe and clean drinking water. With their advanced purification technologies and user-friendly designs, Pureit purifiers provide peace of mind to users concerned about water quality. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures that you'll have access to some of the best Pureit models available, backed by positive customer reviews and recommendations. Investing in a Pureit water purifier from our selection is a step towards safeguarding your family's health and well-being.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change