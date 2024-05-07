Hollywood

Watch: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Falls Off Stage At Dark Matter World Tour, Continues To Play

At Pearl Jam's latest concert, guitarist Mike McCready fell off the stage, but he continued to play his part. The video has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

X
Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Photo: X
info_icon

Popular American rock band, Pearl Jam, is currently out on the Dark Matter World Tour. The band was recently performing in Vancouver, Canada. At the band kickstarted their concert, one of the band members fell off the stage. Lead guitarist Mike McCready fell off the stage, but he continued to play his part.

In a fan-recorded video from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Pearl Jam rocked the crowd with 16 songs before reaching the climactic moment of ‘Porch.’ As the exhilarating solo by McCready reached its peak, the guitarist missed a step and tumbled down. Mike McCready was seen disappearing into the darkness amidst the audience with only the neck of his guitar visible to the cameras.

Advertisement

However, McCready continued to play flawlessly even as he was temporarily enveloped by darkness. With the assistance of stagehands, he regained his footing and joined the performance without missing a single note of the solo. Take a look at the video here.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, “I'm surprised he didn't break something.” A second fan wrote, “A true professional.” A third fan commented, “I was on the rail in front of him. He didn’t fall off the stage. He fell into an opening where a camera was coming out. Brutal stage setup. He didn’t look ok after but soldiered on. True pro. Amazing show.”

Advertisement

Pearl Jam will be next performing at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on May 10. On the opening night of their tour, the band played their latest release, ‘Dark Matter’. They played the first four songs in sequence. They played a total of 11 songs from the new album.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  2. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  3. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  4. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
  5. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  2. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
  3. Watch: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Falls Off Stage At Dark Matter World Tour, Continues To Play
  4. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Urge People To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections
  5. 'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  2. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  3. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
  4. China: 10 Killed, 23 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province; Suspect Arrested
  5. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress