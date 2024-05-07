Popular American rock band, Pearl Jam, is currently out on the Dark Matter World Tour. The band was recently performing in Vancouver, Canada. At the band kickstarted their concert, one of the band members fell off the stage. Lead guitarist Mike McCready fell off the stage, but he continued to play his part.
In a fan-recorded video from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Pearl Jam rocked the crowd with 16 songs before reaching the climactic moment of ‘Porch.’ As the exhilarating solo by McCready reached its peak, the guitarist missed a step and tumbled down. Mike McCready was seen disappearing into the darkness amidst the audience with only the neck of his guitar visible to the cameras.
However, McCready continued to play flawlessly even as he was temporarily enveloped by darkness. With the assistance of stagehands, he regained his footing and joined the performance without missing a single note of the solo. Take a look at the video here.
Reacting to the video, one fan said, “I'm surprised he didn't break something.” A second fan wrote, “A true professional.” A third fan commented, “I was on the rail in front of him. He didn’t fall off the stage. He fell into an opening where a camera was coming out. Brutal stage setup. He didn’t look ok after but soldiered on. True pro. Amazing show.”
Pearl Jam will be next performing at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on May 10. On the opening night of their tour, the band played their latest release, ‘Dark Matter’. They played the first four songs in sequence. They played a total of 11 songs from the new album.