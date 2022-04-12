Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Members Of Nirvana, Pearl Jam And Soundgarden Form New Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Album

Supergroup 3rd Secret released their first album yesterday (April 11) without announcing it previously.

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 5:22 pm

3rd Secret is a new supergroup created by Seattle's pre-2000 grunge icons, including Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. They released their first album yesterday (April 11) without announcing it previously.

The 11-track self-titled album leans strongly on classic grunge and alt-rock textures while also adding variation with touches of mellow folk and indie-rock, swampy blues, and pounding hard-rock.

Alongside Novoselic, Thayil and Cameron, 3rd Secret is rounded out by guitarist Jon ‘Bubba’ Dupree and singers Jillian Raye (who Novoselic also plays with as part of Giants In The Trees) and Jennifer Johnson. 

According to a report by NME, the album was recorded during three sessions, each of which included veteran Nirvana and Soundgarden collaborator Jack Endino. Endino assisted Nate Yaccino in recording five of the tracks and Erik Friend in recording the remaining three.

Friend has also played synth on tracks like 'Dead Sea' and 'Rhythm Of The Ride,' and Martin Link stood in for Cameron on 'Live Without You' and 'Right Stuff.'

The album was self-released and is exclusively available digitally on Amazon and for streaming on Spotify and YouTube. 3rd Secret announced on their website that it will be available for streaming on Apple Music shortly.

Novoselic originally hinted at the existence of 3rd Secret in February, saying he was "really busy trying to finish a record" and "in the middle of some hangups" in a since-deleted tweet. It was set to be released in mid-March at the time.

