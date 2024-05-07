Mayawati Drops Nephew Akash Anand As Heir Until He Becomes 'Politically Mature'

Mayawati has removed her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir and from key party posts. The Bahujan Samaj Party leader has stated that her nephew will be removed until he reaches "political maturity".
"It is known that BSP, besides being a party, is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum," stated the national president of the party in a series of posts on social media platform X.
Taking to social media platform X, the BSP President has stated that her nephew Akash Anand has been removed in the "larger interest of the party and the movement". Anand was the National Coordinator of BSP and named as Mayawati's successor.
"While his father Shri Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar," the BSP president added further.
Akash Anand was named as Mayawati's successor on December 10, 2023. Anand, who has completed his MBA from London was appointed as the party's National Coordinator.
While the exact reason for his dismissal has not been stated, the BSP leader made headlines after a case was registered against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
A case had been registered against Anand after he compared the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with the likes of Taliban in Afghanistan.