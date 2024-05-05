NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Anniversary: Heartfelt Moments When They Won Our Hearts

Prateek Sur

Wedding

On May 5, 2011, Superstar NTR Jr and Lakshmi Pranathi exchanged vows in Hyderabad in front of their family and close friends, surrounded by well wishes and affection.

Lakshmi Pranathi And NTR Jr Instagram

Wedding

Interestingly, despite their scheduled marriage, our celebrity fell in love at first sight. In several interviews, he has professed his great love for his wife and emphasized her importance in his life.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Parenthood

Despite her not being from the film industry, Lakshmi Pranathi has constantly supported the actor on several times. This lovely couple, who have two wonderful kids named Abhay and Bhargava, has treasured many memories with their children.

NTR Jr, Lakshmi Pranathi With Kids Instagram

Parenthood

Lakshmi Pranathi has always been a staunch supporter of NTR Jr., encouraging him to achieve his dreams while simultaneously maintaining their home and children.

NTR Jr, Lakshmi Pranathi With Kids Instagram

Parenthood

In an earlier interview, the actor described how, during ‘RRR’s month-long night schedule, his spouse would keep him updated on their children owing to the change in sleep cycles on those days.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Golden Globes

NTR Jr has continuously lauded his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, describing her as one of the most important influencers in his life. The actor sees her as a rock of strength after his mother, as seen by their participation at the Golden Globe Awards.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Golden Globes

The pair attended the occasion together, with Lakshmi Pranathi by his side. While NTR Jr. chose a conventional black tuxedo, his adored wife wore a gorgeous black velvet gown.

Lakshmi Pranathi And NTR Jr Instagram

Golden Globes

Together, they exuded elegance and charm. Attending such a major worldwide event with one’s life partner results in memories that are as vivid as the day they were produced.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Supportive Partner

A genuinely exceptional partnership is one that continually supports their life partner through the ups and downs. Our Man of the Masses has never hesitated to show this aspect of himself in public.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Supportive Partner

A similar event occurred recently in Mumbai, when he was seen eating dinner with his wife and fellow performers. As they stepped out after dinner, he made sure his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, arrived safely in the car despite being besieged by admirers.

NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Instagram

Supportive Partner

This isn’t the first time he’s stood at her side; he’s made similar displays of support before.

Lakshmi Pranathi And NTR Jr Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense

Read More