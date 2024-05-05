NTR Jr And Lakshmi Pranathi Anniversary: Heartfelt Moments When They Won Our Hearts

Prateek Sur
On May 5, 2011, Superstar NTR Jr and Lakshmi Pranathi exchanged vows in Hyderabad in front of their family and close friends, surrounded by well wishes and affection.
Interestingly, despite their scheduled marriage, our celebrity fell in love at first sight. In several interviews, he has professed his great love for his wife and emphasized her importance in his life.
Despite her not being from the film industry, Lakshmi Pranathi has constantly supported the actor on several times. This lovely couple, who have two wonderful kids named Abhay and Bhargava, has treasured many memories with their children.
Lakshmi Pranathi has always been a staunch supporter of NTR Jr., encouraging him to achieve his dreams while simultaneously maintaining their home and children.
In an earlier interview, the actor described how, during ‘RRR’s month-long night schedule, his spouse would keep him updated on their children owing to the change in sleep cycles on those days.
NTR Jr has continuously lauded his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, describing her as one of the most important influencers in his life. The actor sees her as a rock of strength after his mother, as seen by their participation at the Golden Globe Awards.
The pair attended the occasion together, with Lakshmi Pranathi by his side. While NTR Jr. chose a conventional black tuxedo, his adored wife wore a gorgeous black velvet gown.
Together, they exuded elegance and charm. Attending such a major worldwide event with one’s life partner results in memories that are as vivid as the day they were produced.
A genuinely exceptional partnership is one that continually supports their life partner through the ups and downs. Our Man of the Masses has never hesitated to show this aspect of himself in public.
A similar event occurred recently in Mumbai, when he was seen eating dinner with his wife and fellow performers. As they stepped out after dinner, he made sure his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, arrived safely in the car despite being besieged by admirers.
This isn’t the first time he’s stood at her side; he’s made similar displays of support before.