Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat: A Tense Battle On The Anvil

Unlike Kashmir, Rajouri-Poonch always witnesses a high voter turnout. Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, has often warned the Gujjars speaking in their Gojri language that their land and homes are at risk. She says that her mother would fight for their cause and identity. Addressing the Mendhar area of Poonch on April 27, she stated that the Lok Sabha elections were not about development, but about expressing resentment against the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. “When they uproot you from your homes and forests, they don’t differentiate between Gujjars and Paharis,” she says. Abdullah echoes similar sentiments that this election is not about development, roads and electricity.