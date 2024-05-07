Business Spotlight

Indian Achievers' Forum Recognizes Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh With International Achievers' Award For Design Excellence

The Indian Achievers' Forum proudly acknowledges Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh's remarkable achievements and innovative contributions to the field of product design and technology.

Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh
As the recipient of the prestigious International Achievers' Award, Dilip's leadership and expertise in developing experience strategies for Enterprise Productivity tools have reshaped the landscape of design for enhanced efficiency and inclusivity.

With a strong foundation in Computer Science engineering, focusing on AI and Human-Computer Interaction, Dilip's journey into product design began with a passion for leveraging technology to drive productivity. As the Product Design leader at Smartsheet, Dilip has been instrumental in revolutionizing how global teams collaborate, track, and manage work through innovative tools. His deep expertise and commitment to enhancing efficiency and productivity through technology have propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Previously, as a Senior UX Designer at BNSF Railway, Dilip focused on building experiences that prioritized safety and operational efficiency in railroad management. His efforts in developing a UX playbook for a major IT migration and designing federally approved railroad apps demonstrated his proficiency in crafting effective work management solutions.

At Smartsheet, Dilip leads a dedicated team focused on redefining work management solutions through AI and other advanced technologies. Embracing servant leadership, he fosters a culture of collaboration, support, and innovation, ensuring that his team remains at the forefront of design-led innovation.

Dilip's contributions to design-led innovation, including winning the Intel IoT Roadshow in 2015 and spearheading the development of AI-powered tools for design inclusivity, reflect his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the field of product design. His engagement with elite design forums and prestigious awards, coupled with his role as a co-editor of the User Experience Professional Association magazine, highlight his commitment to sharing knowledge and inspiring innovative design practices.

Looking ahead, Dilip is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of designers, championing inclusive and empowering product experiences, and driving innovation in the design community. His journey serves as a testament to continuous growth and a sincere desire to make a significant, positive impact in the world of design and technology.

The Indian Achievers' Forum extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh on receiving the International Achievers' Award, recognizing his outstanding achievements and profound contributions to the field of product design and technology. His commitment to shaping a more accessible, efficient, and meaningful world through design and technology is truly commendable.

