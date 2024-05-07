Business Spotlight

Chargeback Gurus Garners Double Honor At Prestigious Mercer | Mettl HREdge Summit & Awards 2024 x ET HRWorld

This prestigious recognition by Mercer | Mettl HREdge Summit and Awards 2024 x ET HRWorld, a leading industry and individual awards forum, underscores Chargeback Gurus' dedication to nurturing a work environment that empowers, motivates, and inspires its global workforce

Chargeback Gurus, a leading provider of chargeback management solutions, is thrilled to announce a remarkable recognition at the recently concluded HREdge Summit & Awards 2024.

The company's steadfast commitment to employee experience was recognized with the coveted award of "Best Employer Brand of the Year" and secured the runner-up position in the "Inspiring Workplaces of the Year" category.

Amidst stiff competition from over 750+ participating companies followed by a rigorous selection process, Chargeback Gurus emerged victorious in not one, but two categories. This prestigious recognition by Mercer | Mettl HREdge Summit and Awards 2024 x ET HRWorld, a leading industry and individual awards forum, underscores Chargeback Gurus' dedication to nurturing a work environment that empowers, motivates, and inspires its global workforce.

Tim Tynan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus, expressed his elation, stating, "Being conferred with the title of ‘Best Employer Brand of the Year’ and being recognized as the runner-up in the ‘Inspiring Workplaces of the Year’ category is a truly humbling honor.

This recognition is a testament to our firm commitment to building a company culture that thrives on innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. At Chargeback Gurus, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset, and we continuously strive to create an environment where they can excel and reach their full potential."

Chargeback Gurus prioritizes attracting and retaining top talent through a unique employer brand strategy that extends beyond traditional perks. With robust employee centric initiatives keeping in mind the work life balance and enhancing employee happiness quotient, Chargeback Gurus cultivates a truly inspiring workplace culture that celebrates their achievements and provides a sense of purpose.

Damo Sampathkumar, CPO & GM India at Chargeback Gurus, emphasized, "Retaining top talent with an industry-leading retention rate, Chargeback Gurus is thrilled by this recognition from Mercer | Mettl and ET. It's a powerful validation of our focus on empowering our people and our investment in their well-being and growth, creating a culture of innovation that fuels our climb to industry leadership."

Chargeback Gurus takes immense pride in being recognized as a leading employer brand and an inspiring workplace. The company's deep commitment to its employees is a core part of its success, and it will continue to strive to be a top destination for talented professionals seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career.

For more information about Chargeback Gurus, visit https://www.chargebackgurus.com/

About Chargeback Gurus:

Chargeback Gurus helps businesses protect and recover revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions and AI insights powered by its proprietary FPRONE platform. By understanding its clients’ needs and fully aligning with their goals, Chargeback Gurus helps them reduce chargebacks and increase recovery rates to maximize revenue. Its technology solutions use powerful data science and AI analytics—combined with deep industry expertise—to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue to its clients.

