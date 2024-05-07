Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been in the showbiz for more than two decades now. Despite not being from a filmy background, Priyanka has cemented her position as a successful actress in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Chopra, who had earlier addressed the issue of pay parity between actors and actresses in Bollywood, has yet again reflected on the topic.
In an interview with IndiaToday, Priyanka opened up on how she was unaware of the fact that she could demand the same remuneration as her male counterparts until her agents told her about it. She said, "I didn't know that I had that power''.
While promoting her upcoming Prime Video documentary, 'WOMB (Women of My Billion)', Priyanka said, "When my agents told me that we were going to ask for pay parity, even I was surprised. I was like, 'What? No, that doesn't happen in our industry.' And they were like, 'Let's just ask the question.' So, I didn't even know that I had that power."
"I did not know I could aspire for more, because I was desensitised. I was told this is normal,'' she said further.
Last year, at 'Citadel' premiere, Priyanka opened up about pay parity. She revealed that the web show was her first project in which she received the same paycheque as her male co-star. PeeCee also said that she was paid 90% less than her male counterparts earlier. The actress also said she gave up on the fight for pay parity in Bollywood.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a Hollywood project, ‘Heads Of State.’ It is a comedy-action film, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles.
Priyanka was recently in India along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She was in the country for her work commitments and personal tasks.