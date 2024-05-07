Elections

'Reject Proponents Of Lies': Sonia Makes An Appeal To Voters In Video Message

In her video message, Sonia Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'niyat' (intention) and 'niti' (policy' and BJP's aim for power were creating challenges and rejecting inclusivity along with dialogue.

PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son and party candidate from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
In a video on Tuesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said her party and Opposition bloc 'INDIA' are committed to defending Constitution and democracy. Sonia Gandhi appealed to the voters to vote for Congress for a "brighter and more equal future for all" and reject "proponents of lies and hatred".

Sonia Gandhi's appeal came as voting was underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy.

"Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all," Sonia Gandhi said in the video message.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'niyat' (intention) and 'niti' (policy' and BJP's aim for power were creating challenges and rejecting inclusivity along with dialogue.

She alleged that youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. "The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish," Sonia Gandhi said.

"Today, I ask for your support once again. Our 'Nyay Patra' and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the INDIA [bloc] parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy," Sonia Gandhi added.

