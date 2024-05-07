Elections

PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, the Hassan MP and Lok Sabha candidate for the constituency, is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting several women with multiple purported 'obscene' videos of him having surfaced after the first phase of polling in the state.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally on May 7 Photo: PTI
Reacting for the first time to the controversy over alleged sex tapes of Prajwal Revanna, an MP of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnataka ally JD(S), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday that there was “zero tolerance” for such people.

His father, the Holenarasipur MLA, HD Revanna, is also accused and was has been arrested on charges of kidnapping one of the victims.

Hitting out at the Congress party, questioning the timing of the release of the videos, PM Modi said in an interview with Times Now: "It is a law and order issue. If such an incident took place in Bengal, then the Bengal government of would be responsible. If it happened in Gujarat, then the Gujarat government is responsible…if it happened in Karnataka, then the Karnataka government is responsible to take action,” he said.

“As far as Modi is concerned, as far as BJP is concerned, as far as our Constitution is concerned, I am of the clear view that there should be zero tolerance for such people. Stringent punishment should be given using all the legal options available,” PM Modi said in the interview.

While Prajwal was suspended from the party, he remains absconding and allegedly is in Germany on a diplomatic passport. Congress had alleged that the BJP was responsible for the "escape" of Prajwal Revanna.

PM On Anti-Muslim Allegations

Refusing allegations of anti-Muslim or anti-Islam sentiment within his NDA government, PM Modi said they are "not against Islam" or "against Muslims", adding that this is not their "domain". PM Modi's statement came as a response to the Opposition's attack on him for making what they call are 'divisve' statements in his election speeches, targeting the Muslim community.

Accusing the Opposition of fear-mongering PM Modi said, "When it is about their [Congress] abuses, they have been spinning this narrative since Nehru era. They have always been abusing us as anti-Muslim. They used to abuse us because by putting in very little work, they would yield dividends. So, they would vilify us as anti-Muslim and then would claim they are friends of Muslims. They gained through this. That is why they created this atmosphere of fear. They were reaping benefits by fearmongering."

PM Modi also refused the allegation that he was against reservation to Muslims, saying that he "never said that Muslims won't get reservations". "All I'm saying is that religion cannot be the basis for providing reservations," he said.

"If 50 people need a house in a village, then all 50 must get it, not just 49. Every community and religion will be covered. It is a guarantee of social justice, a guarantee of secularism. I work in a way to ensure everybody receives everything... Assure them that this is Modi's guarantee, and in my third term, they will definitely get it. I want to work, I don't discriminate on the basis of religion," PM Modi said.

