The rumours of Kalnawat quitting the show came to the forefront when it was speculated that ‘Kundali Bhagya’ might take a generational leap to deal with the low TRP. It was also rumoured that Sayyad would leave the show due to her pregnancy and Kalnawat and Ali were not happy with how their characters were progressing. ‘Kundali Bhagya’ premiered in 2017 with Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand in the lead roles. Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Shraddha Arya have not commented on rumours of them leaving the show as of now.