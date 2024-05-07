Television

Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts

Actor Paras Kalnawat has quashed rumours of him quitting 'Kundali Bhagya.' Here's what the actor had to say.

Instagram
Paras Kalnawat Photo: Instagram
Ever since its premiere in 2017, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ has grown to become one of the most loved serials on Indian television. The show took a generational leap in March 2023 when it introduced Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as Rajveer, Shaurya, and Palki. As the show grapples with low TRP ratings, it was speculated that Sayyad will be quitting the show. Additionally, it was also rumoured that Kalnawat and Ali will also quit the show. However, Paras Kalnawat has now reacted and has quashed the rumours.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Paras Kalnawat shared a picture of himself. Along with the picture, he mentioned that he will not be quitting ‘Kundali Bhagya.’ He asked his fans to not believe in the rumours. He wrote, “Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts."

Take a look at Kalnawat’s Instagram Story here.

Paras Kalnawats Instagram Story
Paras Kalnawat's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
The rumours of Kalnawat quitting the show came to the forefront when it was speculated that ‘Kundali Bhagya’ might take a generational leap to deal with the low TRP. It was also rumoured that Sayyad would leave the show due to her pregnancy and Kalnawat and Ali were not happy with how their characters were progressing. ‘Kundali Bhagya’ premiered in 2017 with Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand in the lead roles. Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Shraddha Arya have not commented on rumours of them leaving the show as of now.

Kalnawat is a popular face on Indian television. He previously played the role of Samar Shah in ‘Anupamaa.’ He has worked in serials like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaun Hai?’ and ‘Laal Ishq’ to name a few.

