Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad Mark 300 Episodes Of #PalVeer In 'Kundali Bhagya'

Actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who entered the show 'Kundali Bhagya' after it took a leap of 20 years, have now completed 300 episodes together, calling it a 'remarkable' journey.

The family drama, which first premiered in July 2017, is running for seven years, and has delivered over 1,790 episodes. Now, Palki (Sana) and Rajveer (Paras) aka #PalVeer have completed the milestone of 300 episodes.