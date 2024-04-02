Art & Entertainment

Paras Kalnawat Shoots Despite Being Unwell: 'Ignore My Dull Face, Shabby Hair'

The 'Anupamaa' fame actor Paras Kalnawat has shared a life update, saying he has been unwell for the last few days, but is shooting regularly.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Paras Kalnawat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Anupamaa' fame actor Paras Kalnawat has shared a life update, saying he has been unwell for the last few days, but is shooting regularly.

The 'Anupamaa' fame actor Paras Kalnawat has shared a life update, saying he has been unwell for the last few days, but is shooting regularly.

Taking to Instagram stories, Paras shared a smiling picture of himself, wearing a black and silver kurta and matching dupatta.

The actor captioned it as: "Life Update - Unwell since last few days but have been shooting regularly as they say the show must go on. Kindly ignore my dull face and shabby hair in last few and coming few episodes. I'll be back stronger and better!"

Advertisement

Paras gave the tune of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer track 'Baadshah O Baadshah' to his post.

On the work front, he is currently seen in 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Paras plays the character of Rajveer.

The show stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh