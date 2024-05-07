Met Gala is one of the world's most glamorous and prestigious fashion events which is attended by stars from the entertainment industries, fashion designers, business tycoons and entrepreneurs, each year. Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year it celebrated the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'' with “Garden of Time” as the dress code. Celebs from all across the globe including Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Isha Ambani, Greta Lee, Kendall Jenner, and Nicole Kidman among others graced the event. While everyone is hailing the celebs' looks at the red carpet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has called out the world's biggest fashion event on social media.
Shekhar, taking to his Instagram handle, penned a lengthy note alongside a photo of starving children in Gaza and a picture of Zendaya from the event.
He captioned the post, "Please do see both the completely contrasting pics in this post.. For as I was watching a documentary on children begging for food in Gaza and the threat of severe famine there, the other channel was showing the glitz, glamour and over the top fashion madness of the Met Gala in New York (sic)''.
He further wrote, ''If you flip between the two pics .. you’ll get the feeling that the starving little kid is looking up to Zendaya ..It’s a struggle. It tears you apart. Which world do you live in ?Is it ok for there to be two acceptable realities of the same world ?(sic)''.
Towards the end of his post, the 'Bandit Queen' director wrote, "Yet.. I have to question myself .. I am not starving .. yet am not far from those that are .. as I am sure most reading this post are not either .. Would I not go to the Met Gala if I was invited ? I tried to .. maybe I did not try hard enough (sic)''.
