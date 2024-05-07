Met Gala is one of the world's most glamorous and prestigious fashion events which is attended by stars from the entertainment industries, fashion designers, business tycoons and entrepreneurs, each year. Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year it celebrated the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'' with “Garden of Time” as the dress code. Celebs from all across the globe including Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Isha Ambani, Greta Lee, Kendall Jenner, and Nicole Kidman among others graced the event. While everyone is hailing the celebs' looks at the red carpet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has called out the world's biggest fashion event on social media.