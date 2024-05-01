Malavika Mohanan’s Stunning Saree Fashion – An Embodiment Of Beauty

Prateek Sur

Bold In Black

Malavika exudes beauty as she seems assertive in a black saree. She wore a black saree with a matching black blouse adorned with ornaments.

The actress opted for a simple makeup look with lined eyes and a pastel lip hue. The black bindi just finishes the appearance.

Malavika MohananEnchanting In White

Malavika looked absolutely lovely in a Sabyasachi sleeveless top and a white floral sari.

The hair in a bun, jhumkas, and red rose elevate the whole look, demonstrating that Malavika is a pleasant sight for our tired eyes!

Simplicity In Yellow

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in her gorgeous yellow saree! The satin-coloured yellow saree with the golden border makes her appear incredibly stunning.

The style is completed with a kada bracelet and green gemstone earrings. The look is finished flawlessly with a dark nude lipstick and blush.

The Golden Affair

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in her shimmering golden saree.

Beautiful sequins cover every inch of the saree. Stunning and how!

Ethnic In Green

Malavika Mohanan exudes ethnicity in her lime green chiffon saree. She wore the saree with a similar strappy top that has a square neckline, excellent backless aspect, and tie-up embellishment at the back.

She finished the ensemble with oxidised statement earrings and many matching bracelets. She definitely is stunning!

