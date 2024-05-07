Elections

Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting

Voting kicked off at 7 am in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

PM Modi and Amit Shah were among the voters on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the voters in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, and exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat. Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, who is among the contenders in the third phase, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Voting kicked off at 7 am in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Follow Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant.'

Advertisement

Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As per the original Election Commission schedule, 94 constituencies were to go to polls in the third phase, however, recent developments have changed the figures.

Voting for Jammu and Kashmir's Anant-Rajouri seat, which was to happen in the third phase, has been postponed to May 25 by the EC, citing "adverse weather".

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3: The Battle For 93 Seats In 12 States/UTs - What’s At Stake

The BJP has already won unopposed Gujarat's Surat seat, which was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase. Meanwhile, polling in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is being held in the third phase on May 7.

Advertisement

Shah Among Top Contenders In Phase 3

Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, greeted his supporters, interacted with them and signed autographs at the polling booth. The senior BJP leader was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members as they exercised their franchise.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad and appealed to the people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous.

ALSO READ | From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase

Polling is being held in 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, and for bypolls in five assembly constituencies in the state.

Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Apart from Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra) are also among the bigwigs in fray in the third phase.

Phase 3 States

Polling is being held in 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.

Polling is also underway in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred,

Advertisement

READ MORE | Know Which Constituencies Are Going To Vote In Phase 3 - Full List

Voting was completed in 189 seats out of 543 seats in the first two phases. The next four phases will be on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman's Body Found In Noida University's Water Tank; Husband, Mother-In-Law Key Suspects
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 20 New Fires Over Past 24 Hours, Govt Uses Aerial Firefighting; NDRF Deployed | Details
  3. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  5. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Arshad Warsi On 'Munna Bhai 3': Left The Franchise On Interval, It Needs To End
  2. 'Freedom At Midnight' Cast To Feature Global Talents Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum
  3. 'Wonder Woman 3’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals The Gal Gadot-Starrer Isn't Likely To Happen
  4. Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Fifth Accused From Rajasthan
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza Cast Their Vote, Say ‘It Is An Important Day’
Sports News
  1. Met Gala 2024, Athletes On Red Carpet: Check Out The Look Of Your Favourites
  2. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  3. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 'Can Beat Any Team' - Ricky Ponting
  4. National Women's Hockey League: Bengal And Odisha Register Fighting Wins
  5. IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Nisarg Patel Eager To Face Off With Virat Kohli And Co
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  2. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  3. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
  4. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  5. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress