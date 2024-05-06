10 Best Sofa Set Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Your sofa set serves as the focal point of your living room. It's where you gather with family, entertain guests, and unwind after a long day. However, amidst the myriad styles available—love seats, chaises, tuxedos—choosing the right one can be perplexing.
Understanding your design preferences is the first step in finding the perfect sofa. Whether you're drawn to sleek modern designs or prefer something more traditional, your sofa should reflect your personality and complement your living space.
Opting for a best premium sofa set can transform your living space into a modern masterpiece. Beyond aesthetics, it enhances the ambiance and offers practicality. With a plethora of options available across various price ranges, investing in a high-quality sofa is a prudent decision, ensuring longevity and comfort for years to come.
To help you navigate through the myriad options available, we have curated a list of the best sofa set brands and designs. Be it if you're looking for a statement piece or a versatile sofa that blends seamlessly with your decor, we have narrowed down the best sofa set options for you.
Types of sofa set available in India
Sectional Sofas: Ideal for large living spaces, sectional sofas offer ample seating and often feature modular designs that can be customised to fit different room layouts.
L-Shaped Sofas: These sofas have a distinctive L-shape, providing plenty of seating while maximising space efficiency. They are well-suited for both small and large rooms.
Recliner Sofas: Perfect for relaxation, recliner sofas feature adjustable backrests and footrests, allowing users to recline comfortably while watching TV or reading.
Sofa Cum Beds: Ideal for compact living spaces or guest rooms, sofa cum beds serve dual purposes, functioning as both seating during the day and a bed at night.
Loveseats: Smaller than traditional sofas, loveseats are designed for intimate seating arrangements and are perfect for cosy corners or small apartments.
Chesterfield Sofas: Characterised by their tufted upholstery and rolled arms, Chesterfield sofas exude elegance and are often chosen for formal living rooms or office spaces.
Factors to consider when shopping for a soft set
Size and Space: Measure your living room to ensure the sofa set fits comfortably without overwhelming the space or obstructing traffic flow.
Comfort: Sit on the sofa to assess its comfort level. Consider factors such as seat depth, cushion firmness, and back support to ensure it meets your preferences.
Style and Design: Choose a sofa set that complements your existing decor and reflects your personal style. Consider factors such as colour, upholstery material, and design details.
Functionality: Determine how you will use the sofa set. If you frequently host guests or have a large family, consider a sectional sofa or one with a sleeper option for added functionality.
Durability: Invest in a high-quality sofa set that will withstand daily use and last for years to come. Consider factors such as frame construction, upholstery material, and stitching quality.
Maintenance: Choose a sofa set that is easy to clean and maintain, especially if you have children or pets. Opt for stain-resistant fabrics or leather upholstery for hassle-free maintenance.
How we shortlisted them for you
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a thorough comparison analysis of various sofa sets, considering their pros and cons, to ensure we curated a selection that meets diverse preferences and requirements.
Brand Reliability: We prioritised sofa sets from brands known for their reliability, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction. This ensures that you can trust the brand for durability and performance.
User Feedback: We extensively researched user feedback and reviews on different sofa sets to gauge customer satisfaction and identify any common concerns or praises. This helped us ensure that the shortlisted options have a track record of meeting or exceeding customer expectations.
Price Assessment: While evaluating sofa sets, we considered their pricing in relation to the features, quality, and brand reputation. Our aim was to provide you with options that offer excellent value for money, regardless of your budget.
Warranty: We paid close attention to the warranty offered by each sofa set manufacturer. Sofa sets with comprehensive warranties were given preference, as they provide added peace of mind and protection against manufacturing defects.
Below is a list of best sofa set brands in India along with their price
The Wakefit Solatio 3-seater sofa is a comfortable and spacious addition to your living room. Made of durable neem wood, it comes in an attractive Purple Grey color. The sofa is designed with your comfort in mind, providing ample space to stretch out and relax. Its ergonomic design supports your spine, hips, and thighs, ensuring a comfortable seating experience. With a 1-year warranty and easy DIY assembly for the legs, this sofa offers both quality and convenience at an affordable price.
Specifications:
Price: 10,196 (
MRP 15,30033% Off)
Brand: Wakefit
Material: Neem Wood
Colour: Purple Grey
Seating Capacity: 3 Persons
Warranty: 1 Year
Assembly: DIY Legs
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable seating
|Prone to rust issues
|Durable construction
|Fill material could be improved
|Ergonomic design for spine support
|Cushions are big and fluffy
|Sofa bed conversion
|Lightweight and easy to move
User’s Testimonial: "The product is as easy as it comes. You just have to unpack it and its good to go. The cushion material is comfortable and will regain its shape after use. The cover material is great, it's not too rough or too soft. Would recommend it if you're looking for extra bedding and a space crunch."
Why it's worth buying: As a best seller on Amazon with 4.5-star ratings, it offers quality and value, making it a popular choice among customers.
The Dr. Smith Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile addition to any modern space. With its 2-seater design and dimensions of 5x6 feet, it offers comfortable seating and sleeping space for two people. Made of durable jute fabric in a stylish golden colour, it comes with washable covers for easy maintenance. The package includes 2 cushions and 2 foot stools, providing added comfort and convenience. Lightweight and easy to move, this sofa cum bed combines functionality with orthopaedic support for a comfortable and restful experience.
Specifications:
Price: 7,789 (
MRP 15,79951% Off)
Brand: Dr. Smith
Size: 5x6 feet
Material: Jute fabric
Seating Capacity: 2 people
Included: 2 cushions, 2 footstools
Assembly: No assembly required
Colour: Golden
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy pinewood construction
|Fabric quality needs to be improved
|Easy to assemble
|Hand rests should be more sturdy
|High-resilience foam
|Cushioning is really good
|Premium look and finish
User’s Testimonial: "Looks so pretty a set of three cushions.The fabric quality is amazing and it gives such a classy look.The quality is very fine and size is perfect."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its comfortable design and versatile functionality. Highly rated with 4.4 stars on Amazon, reflecting customer satisfaction.
The Home Centre Emily Fabric 3 Seater Polyester Sofa in Brown offers both style and comfort for your living room. Made with sturdy pine wood and upholstered in durable polyester fabric, this sofa is built to last. It features a contemporary design with a rich dark brown colour shade, suitable for any modern home decor. With its combination of pocket spring and high-resilience foam, it provides comfortable seating for three people. Additionally, the sofa's non-woven fabric backing enhances its durability, making it a long-lasting and practical choice for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 15,999 (
MRP 35,99856% Off)
Brand: Home Centre
Material: Pinewood, Polyester
Seating Capacity: 3
Upholstery Type: Polyester Fabric
Frame Material: Wood
Dimensions: 36.2D x 72.4W x 88H cm
Colour: Brown
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy pinewood construction
|Fabric quality needs to be improved
|Easy to assemble
|Hand rests should be more sturdy
|High-resilience foam
|Cushioning is really good
|Premium look and finish
User’s Testimonial: "The fabric, the stitching and the design gives it a very good premium sort of appearance. Built quality is good for the price point. Very sturdy so far. It's been 2 months and I'm pretty confident about the next 2 years. Cushioning is really good, I've recently even made a habit of sleeping regularly on this couch."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its comfortable design and versatile functionality. Highly rated with 4.4 stars on Amazon, reflecting customer satisfaction.
The Avocado Green Sleepyhead Yolo 3 Seater Sofa presents a modern and cosy seating option for your lounge. Constructed with a sturdy pine wood frame and teak wood legs, it ensures durability and stability. The button tufted upholstery in polyester fabric adds a touch of elegance to the design. With medium-firm comfort level and high-density foam, it provides comfortable seating for three people. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year manufacturing warranty and is certified for durability and resistance to abrasion, colour fading, and pilling.
Specifications:
Price: 20,159 (
MRP 29,19931% Off)
Brand: Sleepyhead
Frame Material: Pine Wood
Leg Material: Teak Wood
Upholstery Material: Polyester Fabric
Seating Capacity: 3 Seater
Warranty: 3 Years
Comfort Level: Medium Firm
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant button tufted design
|Sofa may get soggy
|Comfortable medium-firm seating
|Foam may be inadequate for some
|Luxurious and elegant design
|Fabric quality is excellent
|Maintenance is simple and easy
User’s Testimonial: "I bought the 2 seater version and it looks great. There was an issue with the first one and Amazon replaced it without hassles. The 2nd one was absolutely perfect - looks elegant and is easy to install DIY. The foam is sturdy and the initial impression is that it will last long."
Why it's worth buying: Best seller on Amazon with 4.3-star ratings, offering sturdy construction and comfortable seating.
The Wood Chilly 5- to 6-Person Sofa Set in Blue from Sofa Architect is a modern and spacious seating solution for your living room. With room for 5 people, this sectional sofa features padded arms for extra comfort. The elegant chenille upholstery adds a touch of sophistication, while the sturdy wood frame ensures durability. Backed by a 3-year warranty for the frame and foam, this sofa set offers peace of mind. Easy to maintain, it's a practical and stylish addition to any home.
Specifications:
Price: 29,099 (
MRP 45,99937% Off)
Brand: Sofa Architect
Frame Material: Wood
Upholstery Fabric: Chenille
Seating Capacity: 5-6 Persons
Arm Style: Padded
Colour: Blue
Warranty: 3 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|No assembly required
|Heavyweight, difficult to move
|Sturdy wood frame
|Requires ample space
|Comfortable seating for many
|Padded armrests provide extra comfort
|Elegant chenille fabric upholstery
User’s Testimonial: "I’m extremely loving this sofa set that too was priced so economically. The quality is great & the fabric is so easy to clean if you have pets in the house. It’s comfy & spacious to sit in with quite a modern look. Four matching cushions given look so great with the royal blue colour I received. It has added so much charm to my lobby with so much value & quality given in the priced amount."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its comfort and durability, with 58% giving it a stellar 5-star rating on Amazon, affirming its quality and customer satisfaction.
Experience modern comfort with the Casaliving Doraldo 3 Seater Sofa Set in sleek black. Crafted with a sturdy solid wood frame and adorned with premium fabric upholstery, it seamlessly blends durability with contemporary style. Sink into luxurious relaxation with its web suspension system, ensuring both comfort and longevity. The high-density foam guarantees a plush seating experience for you and your guests. Backed by a 1-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects, this sofa set delivers peace of mind alongside its aesthetic appeal. Enhance your living room decor with this affordable yet quality addition that promises to redefine your lounging experience.
Specifications:
Price: 12,599 (
MRP 28,99957% Off)
Brand: Casaliving
Material: Solid wood
Upholstery: Premium fabric
Seating capacity: 3 persons
Seat depth: 86.4 cm
Seat height: 15 inches
Weight limit: 350 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Fabric quality is excellent
|No customization available
|Comfortable for sitting long hours
|Elegant design enhances decor
|Strong and robust construction
|Economical price
|Premium finish
User’s Testimonial: "So I recently looked for a 3 seater sofa in grey colour and I ordered this one. It’s just so awesome. Fabric quality is premium and so comfortable in sitting. Size is perfect according to my space. At this rate this is value for money. Don’t hesitate and order this"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its direct-from-factory pricing, offering both elegance and affordability for your living space.
The AMATA Eagle Sofa Cum Bed offers convenience and comfort for your home living room or guests. Made with a sturdy wood frame and suede velvet fabric, it provides a modern and stylish addition to any space. With a seat depth of 96 centimetres and a seat height of 13.4 inches, it offers ample seating space for three people. The folding mechanism allows for easy conversion from sofa to bed, making it perfect for accommodating overnight guests. Additionally, the fabric is easy to maintain, ensuring long-lasting durability and comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 15,999 (
MRP 33,99954% Off)
Brand: AMATA
Material: Wood Frame
Upholstery: Suede Velvet
Size: Sofa Bed
Foam Density: 40 Density
Dimensions: 95D x 190W x 87H cm
Color: Camel
|Pros
|Cons
|Ample seating and bed space
|Bed size may be small for some
|Quick folding mechanism
|Not suitable for large gatherings
|Modern design enhances any room
|Easy maintenance
|Build quality is exceptional
|Compact design suits small spaces
User’s Testimonial: "I am using this sofa cum bed as a bed..for 1 month approx now. It's good . easy to install and easy to convert a sofa into a bed or couch."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it offers comfortable seating and sleeping options, and 61% of Amazon users rated it 5 stars for its quality and functionality.
The Seventh Heaven Berlin 6 Seater L Corner Sofa Set in Brown is a luxurious and durable seating solution for your living room. Featuring a 3-year warranty, it provides assurance of quality and peace of mind. Crafted with Sheesham wooden legs and soft chenille Molfino fabric, this sofa set exudes elegance and comfort. The 40 Density Ultra Premium PU foam core ensures long-lasting comfort, while the sinuous spring suspension system adds strength and bounce. With ample space to accommodate friends and family, this sofa set delivers a spacious and relaxing experience tailored to your needs.
Specifications:
Price: 23,997 (
MRP 86,34372% Off)
Brand: Seventh Heaven
Material: Sheesham Wood, Chenille Fabric
Seating Capacity: 6 Persons
Frame Type: Wood
Warranty Period: 3 Years
Foam Density: 40D PU
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality materials
|Heavy weight
|Strong and durable build
|Expensive
|Elegant design
|Spacious seating
|Luxurious comfort
User’s Testimonial: "Excellent sofa. So elegant. The Packaging was robust and the sofa was very heavy. Special mention of a hand written note by the manufacturer. Got it delivered today 29 February 2024 way ahead of its delivery date of 8 March. Until one purchases the sofa, one would not be in a position to understand the quality. I rate the sofa with more than 5 stars."'
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its luxurious comfort, elegant design, and durable construction, backed by a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.
The Solimo Victoria 3-Person Sofa by Amazon Brand in Brown and Beige combines modern style with comfort for your living area. Crafted from high-quality fabric, it guarantees durability and colour retention. Designed for 2 people, it's ideal for intimate gatherings or relaxing evenings. This sofa has undergone rigorous testing, exceeding 30 tests to ensure top-notch quality and longevity. Meeting strict safety standards, it includes a 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Simple to assemble and lightweight for easy moving, this sofa is a functional and chic choice for any home.
Specifications:
Price: 16,399 (
MRP 24,00032% Off)
Brand: Solimo Amazon
Material: High-Quality Fabric
Colour: Brown/Beige
Seating Capacity: 2 People
Frame Material: Engineered Wood
Warranty: 3 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy assembly and shifting
|Fabric could be better
|Meets stringent safety standards
|No neck support
|Lightweight for easy moving
|Stylish modern design
|Ample seating space for two
|Durable fabric upholstery
User’s Testimonial: "It has a good length on seating portion and can accommodate 4 persons comfortably. Also the cushion is perfect, not so soft or hard and suits the requirement. Only thing is back support could be thicker to give better support. Rest all is good and has a quite premium look. Thanks Amazon and my delivery partner!'
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable fabric, stylish design, and stringent safety standards, providing comfort and peace of mind for years to come.
The NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set in Natural Teak Finish is a blend of durability and elegance for your living space. Constructed from premium Sheesham wood, it offers both stability and sophistication. With room for 6 individuals, it's ideal for hosting gatherings and spending quality time with family. This sofa set comes complete with base and backrest cushions, ensuring a comfortable and supportive seating experience. Its contemporary design, along with washable seat covers, adds a practical touch to any household. Furthermore, it undergoes stringent quality assessments to guarantee enduring performance and satisfaction.
Specifications:
Price: 30,689 (
MRP 90,00066% Off)
Brand: NATRAJ ART & CRAFT
Material: Sheesham Wood
Seating Capacity: 6 Persons
Finish: Natural Teak
Frame Material: Solid Wood
Cushion Density: 32
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to assemble and maintain
|Cushions may need occasional fluffing
|Hygienic and resistant to microorganisms
|Pricey for some
|Sturdy and premium finish
|Build quality is satisfactory
|Soft and comfortable
User’s Testimonial: "Amazing quality, you can install it yourself, sturdy and neat wood. Levelled up the appearance of our house. Decent and comfortable also. Seller was good, product can be Customised through seller before shipping. Seller took full responsibility of shipping and even sent a carpenter for minor adjustments. I recommended it to my neighbours as well. Thank you."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable Sheesham wood construction and comfortable seating for six, reflected in its high 4.4-star Amazon rating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I clean and maintain my sofa set?
Regular vacuuming, spot cleaning with a mild detergent, and rotating cushions can help maintain the cleanliness and longevity of your sofa set.
Can sofa sets be customised to fit specific requirements?
Many furniture stores offer customization options for sofa sets, allowing you to choose the size, fabric, color, and configuration according to your preferences and space constraints.
What is the average lifespan of a sofa set?
The lifespan of a sofa set depends on factors like quality of materials, usage, and maintenance, but a well-maintained sofa set can last anywhere from 7 to 15 years or more.
How to arrange a sofa set in my living room?
Arrange your sofa set to create a focal point, ensure easy traffic flow, and promote conversation by placing seating pieces in a cohesive layout that complements the room's architecture and style.
What are the common problems with sofa sets?
Common issues include sagging cushions, loose springs, and fabric wear, which can be addressed through regular maintenance, professional repair, or replacement of worn-out components.
In Conclusion
Sofa sets are essential furniture pieces that not only provide seating but also contribute to the overall aesthetics of a living space. Our list of recommendations offers a variety of options, each with its own unique features and benefits. From durable materials to stylish designs, these sofa sets are designed to enhance your living room and provide lasting comfort. With careful consideration and the right choice, investing in a quality sofa set can significantly elevate your home's ambiance and comfort, making it a worthwhile addition to your living room.
