A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's on for physically assaulting the staff at a petrol pump in Noida. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, shows Khan's son physically assault and threaten the staff at the petrol pump.
The incident was reported at a petrol pump in Noida Sector 95. As per Noida DCP Manish Kumar MIshra, a case has now been registered against the MLA's Son.
"Amanatullah Khan's son wanted to break the queue and forcefully get petrol at the fuel station. He physically assaulted and threatened fuel station's staff," stated Mishra.
The Noida DCP added that MLA Amanatullah Khan also arrived at the scene and threatened the staff at the petrol pump.
As per reports, the complaint was lodged by one of the staffers at the petrol pump. The staffer alleged that the MLA's son assaulted him and other workers after they refused to refuel his car first.
The staffer further told police officials that Amanatullah Khan also arrived at the petrol pump after hearing about the altercation and threatened the workers and management.
Noida DCP Manish Mishra stated that the MLA's son broke the queue for refuelling and approached the staff to fill up his car first.
After the staff refused, Amanatullah Khan's son assaulted the staff and was later seen taking an object, similar to an iron rod, out and approached the staff to beat them up.
Noida police have registered a case against the AAP Delhi MLA and his son under sections 323, 504, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.