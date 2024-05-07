Tadej Pogačar celebrates on podium after winning stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Tadej Pogačar celebrates on podium after winning stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Advertisement
Tadej Pogačar reacts after crossing the finish line to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Advertisement
Tadej Pogačar celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Tadej Pogačar pedals on his way to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Advertisement
The pack rides during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Advertisement
Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos - Grenadiers, in action, during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Advertisement
A view of the pack during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
Tadej Pogačar in the middle of the pack during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
The pack ride in the city of Caluso during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.
A view ahead of the start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.