Giro D'Italia, Day 2: Tadej Pogacar Wins, Surges Into Lead - In Pics

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar surged into the lead at the Giro d’Italia with a win on the summit finish to the 161km second stage on Sunday (May 5). Pogacar, the race favourite, suffered a ­puncture at the foot of the 11km ascent to Santuario di Oropa but he was nudged back into the group by his teammates, before launching a ­solo attack. The UAE Team Emirates rider won by 27 seconds and took possession of the Maglia Rosa two days into his maiden Giro.