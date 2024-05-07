Other Sports

Giro D'Italia, Day 2: Tadej Pogacar Wins, Surges Into Lead - In Pics

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar surged into the lead at the Giro d’Italia with a win on the summit finish to the 161km second stage on Sunday (May 5). Pogacar, the race favourite, suffered a ­puncture at the foot of the 11km ascent to Santuario di Oropa but he was nudged back into the group by his teammates, before launching a ­solo attack. The UAE Team Emirates rider won by 27 seconds and took possession of the Maglia Rosa two days into his maiden Giro.

Tadej Pogačar win stage 2 | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar celebrates on podium after winning stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

1/10
Tadej Pogačar winner of Giro dItalia stage 2
Tadej Pogačar winner of Giro d'Italia stage 2 | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar celebrates on podium after winning stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

2/10
Tadej Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar reacts after crossing the finish line to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

3/10
Tadej Pogačar celebrates
Tadej Pogačar celebrates | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

4/10
Tadej Pogačar pedals to win stage 2
Tadej Pogačar pedals to win stage 2 | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar pedals on his way to win stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

5/10
Giro DItalia 2024, Day 2
Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 2 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

6/10
Stage 2 of the Giro dItalia
Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos - Grenadiers, in action, during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

7/10
Italy Giro dItalia Cycling 2024
Italy Giro d'Italia Cycling 2024 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

A view of the pack during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

8/10
Stage 2 of the Italy Cycling Giro dItalia
Stage 2 of the Italy Cycling Giro d'Italia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar in the middle of the pack during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

9/10
Italy Giro dItalia Cycling
Italy Giro d'Italia Cycling | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack ride in the city of Caluso during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

10/10
Giro dItalia 2024
Giro d'Italia 2024 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi /LaPresse via AP

A view ahead of the start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa, Italy.

