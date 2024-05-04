Deadly Bombing Hits 2 Displacement Camps In Congo

Toibah Kirmani
At least 12 people, including children, have been killed in attacks on two camps for displaced people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country in central Africa.
The United Nations has condemned the attacks, calling them a 'flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law' and potentially a war crime.
The Congolese army has blamed the M23 rebel group, which has alleged links to Rwanda, for the attacks. However, the M23 has denied any involvement.
Save The Children, an aid group, was present at one of the camps when shells struck close to a busy marketplace.
Dozens of people, mostly women and children, were injured in the attacks.
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has cut short a trip to Europe to return home following the bombings.
The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups fighting in the region.
The conflict has displaced around 7 million people, many of whom are beyond the reach of aid.