Scheming Schemes: Welfare Is The Kingmaker For Bihar Elections 2025

The three largest schemes in Bihar today are the same as in any other state: the Public Distribution System (PDS), NREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). The PDS, says Sinha, was once “almost non-functional” in Bihar. It relied on failed coupon systems and even prompted Nitish to suggest cash transfers. With the enactment of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, the PDS now works more effectively, with expanded coverage and significantly reduced leakages. “In Bihar it is among the best in India today, with corruption estimated at less than 10 per cent—comparable to national levels under the NFSA,” says Sharan. “NREGA, by contrast, has always been weaker in this state.” As Nitish’s intermediate-caste base of mostly small landholders believes NREGA ends up raising the average rural wage, spending on it has lagged behind other poor states even though participation among Dalits and women has risen over the past decade.