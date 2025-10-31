Palmeiras 4-0 LDU Quito, Copa Libertadores SF 2nd Leg: Brazilian Club Enters Final

Players of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrate at the end of the Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini

1/9 Andreas Pereira of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates at the end of the Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini





2/9 Players of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria react at the end of the Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner





3/9 Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer for their team during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner





4/9 Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner





5/9 Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner





6/9 Jeison Medina of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria (16) heads the ball next to Allan of Brazil's Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini





7/9 Bruno Fuchs of Brazil's Palmeiras, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner





8/9 Allan of Brazil's Palmeiras reacts after missing a chance to score against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini





9/9 Vitor Roque of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, is tackled by Richard Mina of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini





