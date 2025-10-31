Palmeiras 4-0 LDU Quito, Copa Libertadores SF 2nd Leg: Brazilian Club Enters Final
Raphael Veiga scored twice and Palmeiras overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 victory over Liga Deportiva of Ecuador on Friday (October 31, 2025) to advance to the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores final. Midfielder Veiga scored in the 68th and 82nd minutes after Ramon Sosa and Bruno Fuchs' first-half goals. Palmeiras, who won the Copa Libertadores in 1999, 2020 and 2021, will take on Flamengo in an all-Brazilian final on November 29 at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. It guarantees Brazil an eighth title in the past nine editions of the tournament.
