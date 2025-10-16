Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Slamming the Collegium and the transfer was senior advocate and jurist Rajeev Dhavan. “The Collegium has become opaque. Atul Sreedharan was an outstanding judge in Jammu and Kashmir—fearless, a constitutionalist, and a civil libertarian. The government clearly does not favour independent judges,” said Dhavan, adding “That is why all correspondence between the Collegium and the government should be made public. Today, all transfers have become punitive. That is the reason for Sreedharan’s transfer. The government does not want him in any administrative or prominent judicial role. Sadly, this reflects the pattern of the Gavai’s Collegium.”