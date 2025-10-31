Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to restart formal peace talks and maintain a ceasefire along their tense border after recent clashes.
The negotiations, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, will include a new monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure ceasefire compliance.
Pakistan urged Afghanistan to act against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Kabul said it lacks full control over such militant groups.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resume formal talks and uphold a ceasefire along their shared border, following weeks of escalating tensions and sporadic clashes.
The renewed negotiations were held in Istanbul, with mediation from Turkey and Qatar. Both sides reportedly committed to implementing a joint monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure adherence to the ceasefire and prevent further border hostilities.
Pakistan is said to have pressed Afghanistan to take “clear and verifiable action” against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from Afghan territory. Kabul, however, maintained that it does not exercise complete control over such elements, posing a continued challenge to peace efforts.