It is important to note here that the fear lies not in the demand for sub-classification. The fear lies in the possibility of being misunderstood or misjudged while taking a position in these debates. Dalits have never been homogenous, and the fissures within the Dalit community have not been unknown even during Ambedkar’s activism. Ambedkar himself faced opposition from Dalit leaders of different communities and ethically chose not to represent many Dalit communities during his time. Following Ambedkar’s example, many advocates of sub-classification argue that it is an ethically justified demand, especially since the demand originates from within the Dalit communities themselves. But it is necessary to ask whether it was not in the interest of Ambedkar to represent a Dalit collective. The relevance of the community leaders who opposed Ambedkar in the struggle to annihilate caste also requires critical reflection.