Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh, who lost to Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, claims the bank transferred money to women’s groups to influence voters during the model code of conduct period.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal HC Notice To Govt, Kangra Bank Over Dehra Bypoll Fund Misuse
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state government and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank following a petition alleging fund misuse during the July 2024 Dehra by-election.

  • The petitioner has sought an independent probe, and the bank has been directed to file its reply by 11 December 2025.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) over a petition alleging misuse of government funds during the Dehra assembly by-election in July 2024.

The petition, filed by BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh—who lost the bypoll to Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, by around 9,400 votes—claims that the KCCB disbursed funds to Mahila Mandals without formal requests, allegedly to influence voters.

Vikrant Thakur, counsel for Singh, said the notice was issued on the basis of grounds detailed in the petition. The petitioner has sought a probe by an independent agency such as the CBI or by a sitting or retired judge, citing the involvement of the chief minister’s wife.

According to the plea, the KCCB credited ₹4,500 each into the bank accounts of 1,000 women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Scheme, and transferred ₹50,000 each to 67 women’s self-help groups within the Dehra constituency—during the period when the model code of conduct was in force for the by-election.

Related Content
Related Content

Singh has argued that the transfers constituted a serious breach of the election code and a misuse of official machinery for electoral gain.

The bank has been directed to submit its reply by 11 December 2025, Thakur said.

Singh, a two-time MLA from Dehra as an Independent, had supported BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls on 24 February 2024, before resigning and joining the BJP. He was subsequently defeated by the Congress candidate in the ensuing bypoll.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Marcus Stoinis Removes Kuldeep Yadav For 0 | IND 110/8 (17)

  2. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

  3. Jemimah Terms Harmanpreet's World Cup Semi-Final Dismissal 'Blessing In Disguise': Here's Why

  4. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  5. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  5. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival