Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

According to the plea, the KCCB credited ₹4,500 each into the bank accounts of 1,000 women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Scheme, and transferred ₹50,000 each to 67 women’s self-help groups within the Dehra constituency—during the period when the model code of conduct was in force for the by-election.