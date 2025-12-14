UP: BJP Worker Given Grand Welcome After Bail In Dalit Official Assault Case

Singh was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit superintending engineer of the state power corporation inside his office in August.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Allahabad HC Closes Petition On Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid After State Assures No Further Demolition
Allahabad High Court Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A video showing BJP worker Munna Bahadur Singh receiving a grand welcome after his release on bail from Mau jail has gone viral on social media.

  • Several BJP leaders publicly supported Singh, with the accused saying the welcome reflected the backing of party workers.

A local BJP worker received a grand welcome after being released on bail from Mau district jail in a case registered against him for allegedly assaulting a Dalit official of the power department. A video of the episode has been widely circulated on social media.

The video purportedly shows Munna Bahadur Singh being greeted by several people as his convoy returned to his home district following his release from jail on Friday, pursuant to an order of the Allahabad High Court.

Singh was arrested for allegedly beating the Superintending Engineer of the state power corporation, Lal Ji Singh, a Dalit, with shoes inside his office at the district headquarters on August 23. After the incident, police registered a case against him and sent him to jail.

Even before his release, several BJP leaders had publicly extended support to Singh.

The Icon: A young boy sells portraits of Ambedkar - | Photo: Imago/Hindustan Times
Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in a Facebook post, claimed that Munna Bahadur Singh had gone to the power department to raise issues related to electricity supply affecting dozens of villages and was “falsely implicated” in the case. He also welcomed the High Court’s decision to grant bail.

Related Content
Related Content

Dharmendra Singh, the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, said in a Facebook post that he was present at the time of Munna Bahadur Singh’s release from Mau jail. He said BJP workers warmly welcomed Singh from Mau to Ballia and extended their best wishes for his future.

Speaking to reporters, Munna Bahadur Singh said the welcome accorded to him after his release reflected the affection and support of party workers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: RAJ Middle-Order Blitz Take Them To 178

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: PAK Skittle Blue Colts For 240 Runs

  3. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Ton Powers United Arab Emirates To 298/7

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  4. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  3. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $40 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Trial

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win