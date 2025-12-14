UP: BJP Worker Given Grand Welcome After Bail In Dalit Official Assault Case

A video showing BJP worker Munna Bahadur Singh receiving a grand welcome after his release on bail from Mau jail has gone viral on social media.
Several BJP leaders publicly supported Singh, with the accused saying the welcome reflected the backing of party workers.
A local BJP worker received a grand welcome after being released on bail from Mau district jail in a case registered against him for allegedly assaulting a Dalit official of the power department. A video of the episode has been widely circulated on social media.
The video purportedly shows Munna Bahadur Singh being greeted by several people as his convoy returned to his home district following his release from jail on Friday, pursuant to an order of the Allahabad High Court.
Singh was arrested for allegedly beating the Superintending Engineer of the state power corporation, Lal Ji Singh, a Dalit, with shoes inside his office at the district headquarters on August 23. After the incident, police registered a case against him and sent him to jail.
Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in a Facebook post, claimed that Munna Bahadur Singh had gone to the power department to raise issues related to electricity supply affecting dozens of villages and was “falsely implicated” in the case. He also welcomed the High Court’s decision to grant bail.
Dharmendra Singh, the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, said in a Facebook post that he was present at the time of Munna Bahadur Singh’s release from Mau jail. He said BJP workers warmly welcomed Singh from Mau to Ballia and extended their best wishes for his future.
Speaking to reporters, Munna Bahadur Singh said the welcome accorded to him after his release reflected the affection and support of party workers.